Sunway University Hosts Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's ascent as a global educational destination reaches a new milestone with the inaugural hosting of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit at Sunway University. Set to unfold on our vibrant campus from 29 April – 1 May 2024, this prestigious gathering underscores Malaysia's growing stature as a dynamic education hub for academic excellence and innovation in the region. As a testament to Malaysia's unwavering commitment to advancing scholarly pursuits and fostering innovation within the global academic community, the summit promises to be a landmark event. It will provide a platform for universities to showcase their achievements and facilitate high-level panel discussions and forums. Through this collaborative exchange, we aim to further solidify Malaysia's pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of higher education in Asia.

Photo 1:[From left]Sunway University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) & Organising Chair of THE Asia Universities Summit 2024,Professor Chai Lay Ching, and Sunway University President, Professor Sibrandes Poppema (PRNewsfoto/Sunway University) Photo 2:[From left]Sunway University President, Professor Sibrandes Poppema, and Sunway University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) & Organising Chair of THE Asia Universities Summit 2024,Professor Chai Lay Ching (PRNewsfoto/Sunway University)

Globalisation has had a profound impact on educational institutions in expanding their reach and embracing internationalisation. In view of the ever-evolving economic and employment landscapes, there is a heightened need for universities to align their curricula with current industry demands, providing graduates with practical skills that enhance their job prospects and contribute to economic growth. Moreover, universities serve as crucial catalysts for addressing societal challenges. They are uniquely positioned to provide values-based education, instilling ethical leadership and social responsibility in students. By championing and leading changes to societal issues, including the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), universities can empower graduates to become agents of positive change in their communities and contribute meaningfully to global progress.

Bringing forth the theme "Bridging frontiers to reimagine the evolving landscape of education in Asia", the summit will host over 35 academic sessions spanning three days. Each day will centre on three distinct themes aimed at fostering connections across borders and institutions. These themes include Transnational Education: Building Bridges Across Countries and Campuses, Employability and Skills gap: Building Bridges with Industry, and Communities and Authorities: Building Bridges with Society.

Over 500 esteemed global educational leaders, delegates and academics from universities across the region, including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, National University of Singapore, Monash University, North South University, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Toyo University, , Macau University of Science and Technology, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Nanjing University, Lancaster University and Arizona State University and many others, will be attending the conference.

Additionally, the summit will play host to THE Awards Asia 2024 winners' ceremony. Marking their sixth year, these awards provide a significant international stage to acknowledge exceptional leadership and institutional achievements, celebrating the diverse excellence present in the continent's higher education landscape.

President of Sunway University, Professor Sibrandes Poppema said, "It is our first time hosting THE Asia Universities Summit here in Malaysia and at Sunway University. This presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase Malaysia's academic excellence, promote international collaboration, and contribute to the global dialogue on higher education. It also serves as a platform to highlight our research and innovation initiatives that contribute to the educational landscape in Asia."

