Super Smelters Ltd. and TATA Power Renewables Partner to Pioneer 100% Green power for Steel production in Eastern India

KOLKATA, India, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Smelters Ltd., a public limited company incorporated on June 20, 1995, stands as a prominent player in the manufacturing of Iron & Steel products, renowned for its flagship brand 'Super Shakti'. The brand SUPER SHAKTI has carved out a leadership position in the market, with its innovative product Fe 550+ SD Advanced Y Ribbed TMT Bars. The company also manufactures Steel Tubes and Pipes, Structural, HR Coil, Wire Rods among other wide range of products.

Left to Right: Shri. Sitaram Agarwal, Chairman & Founder, Super Smelters Limited and Shri. Kaushik Sanyal, National Head (Renewables), TATA Power Company Limited.

Super Smelters Ltd., has recently announced their strategic partnership with TATA Power Renewables aimed at promoting renewable energy in Eastern India. Through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), commissioning 5MW capacity, this ground breaking collaboration aspires to achieve 100% green power for steel production, significantly reducing CO 2 emissions in the region.

This ambitious initiative will generate a remarkable 147,014 MWh of clean energy, underscoring both companies' commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. By integrating renewable energy sources into the steel production process, this partnership will set a new benchmark in the industry, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.

The transition to green power to produce steel is expected to result in a substantial reduction of carbon emissions, with projections indicating a decrease of up to 120,110 Tons. This initiative not only highlights the companies' dedication to combating climate change but also reflects their proactive approach to fostering sustainable development in Eastern India. This move is in alignment with Hon'ble PM's clarion call of achieving net zero by 2070.

Commenting on the development, Shri Sitaram Agarwal, Chairman & Founder (Super Smelters Limited), said, "We are thrilled to commission this solar plant that exhibits our determination toward clean energy. This project reinforces Super Smelter's commitment to realizing India's vision of meeting 50% of energy requirements from renewables by 2030. At Super Smelters Limited, we diligently explore technologies to reduce our carbon footprint, and we have developed and implemented various energy conservation measures ranging from process re-engineering, enhanced capacity utilization, use of higher quality fuel, heat recovery initiatives at rolling mills, replacement of conventional lighting with LED lights & others."

Shri Dilipp Agarwal, Managing Director (Super Smelters Limited), shared, "This partnership with TATA Power Renewables marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable steel production. By leveraging renewable energy, we are taking a decisive step towards reducing our carbon footprint and leading the way in environmental responsibility within the steel industry."

Note: Total MOU signed for 5 MW and earlier commissioned 245 kw (i.e. total capacity of 5.245 MW).

About the Group:

Sai Group is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power & infrastructure, having a total manufacturing capacity of 5 MTPA. This includes Iron Pellets, Sponge Iron, MS Billet, Ferro Alloys & Rolling Capabilities. It has a captive power generation capabilities of 200+ MW and engages more than 8000 manpower. Today SAI GROUP is one of the leading groups from eastern India that is committed to contribute & strengthen the Indian infrastructure sector.

The Sai Group companies are : Super Smelters Limited; Giridhan Metal Private Limited; Super Shakti Metaliks Ltd.; Sai Electro casting Private Limited; Sai Sponge (India) Private Limited.

Website: www.supershakti.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2426838/Super_Smelter_Tata_Power.jpg