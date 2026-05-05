SuperAI 2026 Announces First Speakers as Singapore Strengthens Role as a Neutral Global AI Hub

Max Tegmark, Robbie Schingler, Min-Liang Tan, Andy Hock, Balaji Srinivasan, Benedict Evans and leaders from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, Mistral AI and more join 10,000 attendees at Marina Bay Sands on 10-11 June

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAI, Asia's largest AI conference, today announced the first wave of speakers for SuperAI 2026, as Singapore strengthens its role as a neutral global hub for the AI industry.

Taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on 10-11 June 2026, SuperAI will convene 10,000 attendees, 1,500 AI companies, 100+ exhibitors and 150+ speakers from over 150 countries. Now in its third year, the conference has become one of the few global platforms where AI founders, frontier model builders, infrastructure providers, investors, researchers, policymakers and AI-native startups from across the US, Asia and Europe can meet in one place.

As export controls tighten, sovereign AI strategies accelerate and competition for compute, talent and capital intensifies, the need for neutral-ground collaboration is becoming more urgent. SuperAI 2026 is designed for exactly this moment.

The first wave of confirmed speakers includes Max Tegmark, Professor of Physics and AI Research at MIT; Robbie Schingler, Co-Founder and CSO of Planet Labs; Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer; Andy Hock, CSO and SVP at Cerebras Systems; Indranil Sarkar, Startups at OpenAI; Ramine Tinati, Director at Google DeepMind; Charu Maheshwari, Product Finance and Strategy at Anthropic; Zixuan Li, Head of Z.ai; Evan Conrad, CEO of San Francisco Compute; and Dr. Tanvi Jayaraman, Clinical Lead, Health AI at Oura.

Balaji Srinivasan, Founder, Investor and Author of The Network State, will join the programme with a keynote on the personal, private and programmable future of AI, while Benedict Evans returns to SuperAI to present his annual AI outlook and industry trends briefing. Beyond the stage programme, SuperAI 2026 will bring together a partner and exhibition ecosystem spanning Mistral AI, Unitree, Arm, Alibaba Cloud, Vercel, Snowflake and more, reflecting the full AI stack from models and developer platforms to infrastructure, enterprise deployment and embodied AI.

The first wave marks the start of a rolling programme announcement, with further global AI leaders, founders, investors, researchers and policymakers to be unveiled ahead of June.

"SuperAI exists because the global AI ecosystem needs a place where the US, China, Europe and Asia can meet in the same room," said Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI. "As AI becomes more fragmented by geography, regulation and compute access, Singapore is one of the few places that can credibly convene the full stack – model builders, infrastructure companies, investors, researchers, policymakers and AI-native startups."

The 2026 programme will focus on six core themes shaping the next phase of AI: frontier models and AI systems; AI infrastructure, including GPUs, data centres, energy and compute scaling; robotics and embodied AI; biotech and health applications; AI in finance and enterprise adoption; and AI's wider impact on safety, governance, workforce transformation and public sector deployment.

SuperAI 2026 will also host Genesis, its startup competition for emerging AI companies. Fifty startups will be showcased at the event, with 10 finalists selected to pitch live at Marina Bay Sands for a US$100,000 prize pool powered by OpenAI, alongside direct access to investors, enterprise leaders and potential partners.

Finalists will be evaluated by judges including Indranil Sarkar, Startups at OpenAI, Wayne Soh, VP, Investments APAC at Plug and Play and Anand Iyer, Founder and Managing Partner at Canonical.

SuperAI 2026 will anchor Singapore AI Week from 8-14 June 2026, which will also include the NEXT Hackathon backed by AWS and Vercel, plus labs, workshops, community events and meetups across Singapore.

Tickets are now on sale. Visit www.superai.com.

About SuperAI Singapore

SuperAI is the largest AI conference in Asia, bringing over 10,000 attendees and 1,500 AI companies from more than 150 countries to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The conference is where East meets West in AI – spanning robotics & embodied AI, frontier models, AI infrastructure, biotech & healthtech, finance, and AI's global impact. SuperAI takes place 10-11 June 2026 as the anchor event of Singapore AI Week (8-14 June).

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