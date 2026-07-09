SuperGrads Continues Winning Streak with 28 Selections in IIM Indore IPM 2026 First Merit List

Students secure AIR 2, AIR 3, AIR 6, AIR 12 and multiple top category ranks as SuperGrads strengthens its track record of producing IIM admissions year after year. It's celebration time at SuperGrads!

MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperGrads, the undergraduate management entrance preparation vertical of Toprankers, has announced an outstanding performance in the IIM Indore Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) 2026 admissions.

In the first merit list released by IIM Indore, 28 SuperGrads students have secured final admission offers, including AIR 1*, AIR 3*, AIR 6, AIR 12 and several top category ranks. With additional merit lists expected, the institute anticipates this tally to grow further.

SuperGrads Continues Winning Streak with 28 selections in the IIM Indore IPM 2026 First Merit List. The students secured AIR 2, AIR 3, AIR 6, AIR 12 and multiple top category ranks as SuperGrads strengthen its track record of producing IIM admissions year after year. It's celebration time at SuperGrads!

Over the last 3 years, SuperGrads has admitted 501 plus students to IIM's across the country, 1614 plus admissions into India's top B-Schools, multiple Top AIR's across IPMAT and thousands of students mentored every year. A legacy of consistent results continues, not just this year, not one lucky batch and not just for one lucky student.

Among the standout performers leading the charge this year were:

Pratyushraj Singh Chouhan , who secured AIR 6.

, who secured Our students also secured AIR 12, and AIR 18

The first merit list also features several top category ranks, including EWS Rank 1, EWS Rank 3, EWS Rank 9, and NC-OBC Rank 33, reflecting strong performances across categories.

Each admission offer represents months of disciplined preparation, countless mock tests, rigorous interview practice, and the determination to pursue management education at one of India's premier institutions.

Behind every rank is a story of resilience, consistency, and unwavering commitment.

Building Future Managers Through Structured Preparation

Every successful student benefited from:

Hundreds of classroom learning hours

Comprehensive mock test practice

Personal Interview Preparation

One-on-one mentorship

Performance analytics

Structured revision plans

For the third consecutive year, SuperGrads students have secured admissions into IIM Indore, reinforcing the institute's consistent track record in undergraduate management entrance preparation.

"Every admission season reminds us that success is built over months of consistent effort. These results are not just numbers—they represent the perseverance of students who trusted the process and worked relentlessly toward their goal. We congratulate every student who has secured an admission offer and wish them the very best for their journey at IIM Indore," says Karan Mehta, Co-founder, Toprankers.

With additional admission lists yet to be released, SuperGrads expects its tally of IIM Indore selections to increase further, adding another chapter to its growing legacy of helping students secure admissions into India's premier management institutes.

About Supergrads by Toprankers

SuperGrads, the undergraduate management entrance preparation vertical of Toprankers, mentors students preparing for IPMAT, JIPMAT, NPAT, SET, CUET, and other undergraduate management entrance examinations. Through expert faculty, personalised mentorship, mock tests, interview preparation, and admission guidance, SuperGrads has consistently helped students secure admissions into leading institutions including IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, IIM Ranchi, IIM Amritsar, IIM Kozhikode, NMIMS, Symbiosis, TAPMI, NIRMA, and several other premier universities across India.

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