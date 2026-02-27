Recognized at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, validating super.money's data-led growth momentum as the Fastest Growing Payments App in India

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- super.money has been crowned India's Fastest Growing Payments App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, which is an annual recognition honouring apps from APAC publishers that demonstrate exceptional performance and measurable impact within the mobile ecosystem. This recognition is on the back of a breakout year that has redefined the pace of UPI-led fintech growth in India.

super.money Emerges as Market Disruptor, Named India’s Fastest Growing Payments App

In 2025 alone, super.money recorded a staggering 242.2% growth in downloads, which led to being ranked #1 in India and Top 3 globally among digital payments apps by Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025, cementing its position as one of the fastest-scaling players in the ecosystem. That being said, app downloads are only part of the story. In a span of 12 months, super.money charted a staggering surge in transactions marking a 100X leap.

super.money's momentum is being driven by Gen Z and young earners reshaping financial behaviour with 72% of its users being under 30 wherein 50%+ come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting the rapid expansion of digital finance beyond metros.

Engagement runs deep with 74% of users making 50+ payments a month, while ~76% of Gen Z transactions are under ₹2,000, signalling a high-frequency, micro-spend economy. This shift is also accelerating the democratisation of credit, as young consumers build early financial footprints through consistent digital credit transactions.

super.money sits at the intersection of payments, credit and real rewards. Its FD-backed digital RuPay secured credit card, starting at just ₹100, reimagines how first-time users access credit. Unlike traditional credit cards that rely on prior credit history and rigid underwriting, a secured card is backed by a fixed deposit, lowering entry barriers while helping users build a formal credit score responsibly.

By combining this model with UPI-enabled RuPay rails, super.money is turning everyday payments into a structured credit-building journey. Nearly 45% of its card users are first-time entrants to formal credit, highlighting its role as a scalable on-ramp to India's formal financial system. Now one of India's largest distributors of secured credit cards, the company has grown credit distribution via reputed bank partners 3X year-on-year.

"This isn't just growth - it's a generational shift," said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money. "Young India doesn't want passive payments. They want their money to work every single time they tap, scan or spend. We built super.money on one simple belief - every transaction should create value. The scale we're seeing validates that approach. By bringing UPI, credit and cashback into a single experience, we're expanding access and building long-term financial behaviour. Our focus now is to deepen this ecosystem responsibly and sustainably."

super.money's trajectory signals a broader evolution: UPI is no longer just a payment rail - it is becoming a reward-driven, credit-enabled commerce engine. The recognition at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards marks a milestone in that journey. As India continues to lead the world in digital payments innovation, super.money's growth story underscores a broader shift, from digital enablement to digital empowerment, where consumers expect platforms to reward participation in the formal economy.

About super.money

super.money, backed by the Flipkart Group, is a youth-focused UPI and credit-led fintech platform that is changing the way Indians manage their payments and financial needs. The app blends smooth and secure UPI payments with real cashback on every transaction and easy access to credit, including secured RuPay cards, credit at checkout and personal loans. super.money's focus is on delivering recurring value to users instead of one-time rewards. Built with a strong compliance culture, super.money aims to become India's preferred financial platform that brings together UPI, credit and everyday commerce. super.money is ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921982/supermoney_Market_Disruptor.jpg