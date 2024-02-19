Survey Reveals That US Executives Are Three Times More Likely to Choose India Over China For Their Supply Chain Needs

OnePoll survey reveals that 61% of US executives said they would consider sourcing from India if they knew India had the same materials as China

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India Index ( www.indiaindex.com ) today announced that 61% of US executives said they would consider sourcing from India if they knew India had the same materials as China, according to an independent third party survey of 500 US C-Suite executives by OnePoll.

In early February, India's $4 trillion stock market attracted billions of dollars of domestic and foreign money as investors flocked to 'the China alternative'. It isn't just institutional money that's exiting out of China, it's also supply chain capital.

Just a few of the survey's striking supply chain findings on India, China, and US trade revealed the following:

US C-Suite executives are three times more likely to choose India over China for their supply chain needs.

over for their supply chain needs. Political risk (53%), IP theft (54%), and quality risk (45%) were top concerns amongst US executives when it came to trading with China .

. 26% of US executives revealed it was 'very risky' to trade with China , compared with India at 12%.

"The shift in institutional money from China to India isn't going to be the only thing that we're going to see shift," says Samir Kapadia, Founder and CEO of India Index. "As the poll data clearly shows, we're also going to see how the supply chain transforms globally."

"For years, we knew that the US and India would enter into a long term trade relationship akin to that of China, but that really hasn't accelerated significantly until now," says Kapadia. "Today, the survey results reveal true alignment, not just with the positive sentiment coming in from business executives, but also external shareholder pressures due to forced labor concerns, intellectual property theft, and reputational risk abroad."

According to the Census Bureau , US imports from China were down 24 percent from one year ago through the first five months of 2023. Companies such as HP, Stanley Black & Decker, Apple, and Lego have all started to decouple from China.

"While US trade with China will still continue, we now have data that validates that many US executives will start to slowly decouple from China in the year ahead and consider other trading partners such as India," says Kapadia.

