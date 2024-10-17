SurveyMonkey expands global footprint with new Bengaluru office, leveraging outstanding tech talent in India to fuel innovation

With several thousand paying customers in India, the company is expanding its team to strengthen product development and increase its customer base in the country

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurveyMonkey , a global leader in online surveys and forms, today announced the grand opening of its new office in Bengaluru, a pivotal step in its global expansion strategy. This investment shows the company's commitment to the Indian market and plans for growth across the wider Asia-Pacific region. India is at the cusp of rapid digitization, and SurveyMonkey's strategic presence will empower local businesses to leverage data analytics and AI to meet their diverse needs effectively.

L to R - Jeetendra Agrawal, VP-Engineering (India) & Eric Johnson, Global CEO - SurveyMonkey Inc. at the Bengaluru, India, launch announcement

With its new office situated in Whitefield, the local SurveyMonkey team currently employs over 50 experienced engineers and product managers with plans for continued hiring. Key highlights of the company's strategic expansion into the Indian market include:

Commitment to building a global workforce and sustaining local growth : SurveyMonkey has ambitious plans to double its India -based team by the end of March 2025 and sustain this growth with continued hiring throughout 2025. The company is actively pursuing local talent in critical areas such as HR, data, and security to strengthen its core operations.

: SurveyMonkey has ambitious plans to double its -based team by the end of and sustain this growth with continued hiring throughout 2025. The company is actively pursuing local talent in critical areas such as HR, data, and security to strengthen its core operations. Market momentum: The company has successfully onboarded thousands of paying customers throughout India , demonstrating strong market demand and rapid growth across key use cases such as customer satisfaction, employee feedback, and market research.

The company has successfully onboarded thousands of paying customers throughout , demonstrating strong market demand and rapid growth across key use cases such as customer satisfaction, employee feedback, and market research. Consistent global presence: The new Bengaluru office adds to the company's existing physical locations in San Mateo, California , United States ; Portland, Oregon , United States ; Ottawa, Canada ; Dublin, Ireland ; Amsterdam, The Netherlands ; and Padua, Italy . With teams across the US, UK, Canada , Europe , Australia , and now India , the company has strengthened its ability to operate seamlessly across multiple time zones. Additionally, the SurveyMonkey platform supports over 56 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Bengali, increasing accessibility for a diverse customer base to better support organizations throughout India .

"Our Bengaluru office reflects our commitment to building a global workforce and leveraging top talent wherever it may be," said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey. "By establishing a presence here, we are not only enhancing our product development capabilities but also deepening our connection with a rapidly growing customer base in India, a market that is increasingly important to our global strategy."

"Our talented team in Bengaluru is already pushing the boundaries of what's possible, driven by a commitment to collaboration and innovation," said Jeetendra Agrawal, vice president of engineering at SurveyMonkey. "As we continue to expand, we remain focused on enhancing teamwork across borders and accelerating product adoption to ensure our solutions are perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of our global customers."

The SurveyMonkey team's investment in the Bengaluru office reflects its long-term vision to foster innovation and expand its global footprint. Situated in one of the world's fastest-growing technology hubs, this new office will be key to advancing the company's mission to help teams gather insights and information that inspire better decisions, create experiences people love, and drive business growth.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a global leader in online surveys and forms that empowers people with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Our fast, intuitive feedback management platform connects millions of users worldwide with real-time AI-powered insights that drive meaningful decisions. We provide answers to more than 20 million questions every day so that people and organizations can attract new audiences, delight customers, create advocates, and extend their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Our vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at surveymonkey.com .

