SustainableIT.org Releases First-Ever Standards to Measure IT's Impact on Business Sustainability

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SustainableIT.org , a nonprofit dedicated to advancing global sustainability through technology leadership, has released the first-ever set of standards that measure the environmental impact of building, running and managing information technology (IT) operations.

Sustainable IT Environmental Standards 1.0 provides essential metrics and definitions for energy consumption, emissions, waste, and sourcing. These standards will help organizations consistently and accurately gauge IT's environmental impact, set goals, and track progress for improving the sustainability of technology operations.

SustainableIT's new standards include two spheres of impact and benefits: (1) "in IT," for the direct impact of IT operations, and (2) "by IT," for the impact from an organization's use of IT. The individual standards are decision-support metrics tailored to technology's impact on the environment. SustainableIT's standards are compatible with global GRI , SASB , and TCFD standards and serve as a reference for companies to measure, improve, and report.

"We are still early in a major digital transformation cycle, where more and more business processes will be driven by IT. The continued rapid adoption of technology comes at an increasing cost to the environment and cannot go unchecked," said Jedidiah Yueh, Founding Director of SustainableIT.org and Delphix Founder and CEO. "These standards will help IT leaders contain the environmental cost of IT, while using technology to drive more sustainable businesses and industries."

The SustainableIT.org Standards Development and Review Committee approved the new standards. The group's seven founding members include:

Katherine Wetmur , Managing Director, Morgan Stanley, and elected Chair of the Standards Committee

, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley, and elected Chair of the Standards Committee Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels International

, CIO, Choice Hotels International Ivneet Kaur EVP, CTO, Sterling

Srini Koushik , CIO, Rackspace

, CIO, Rackspace Vipul Nagrath , Senior Vice President, ADP

, Senior Vice President, ADP Niklas Sundberg , SVP/CIO Global Solutions Division, ASSA ABLOY

, SVP/CIO Global Solutions Division, ASSA ABLOY Jedidiah Yueh , Founder and CEO, Delphix

SustainableIT Environmental Standards 1.0 is the first foundational tool in SustainableIT.org 's integrated portfolio of programs and resources. The organization is currently developing social and governance standards. Related resources will include self assessments, team education, tailored workshops, and communities of practice, which will drive sustainability progress and public awareness.

In addition to the launch of its new standards, SustainableIT.org continues to grow its executive team with the recent appointment of Rick Pastore as Research Principal. Rick will focus on turning transformative ideas and goals into actionable insights and tools that can educate, inspire, engage, and advance sustainability within IT departments and their organizations.

"Rick's in-depth knowledge and expertise in developing best practices, performance benchmarking, and transformation tools will be an invaluable asset for our mission," said Kathryn Marston, Executive Director & General Manager, SustainableIT.org.

Prior to joining SustainableIT.org, Rick was senior director and IT research advisor for The Hackett Group, where he developed research and related tools for IT and other business leaders. He is also a former vice president of IDG's CIO Executive Council and Executive Editor of CIO Magazine, where he worked directly with IT leaders to develop thought leadership and best practices to advance the role of the CIO.

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Follow us on LinkedIn. Contact: [email protected].

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leader for DevOps test data management.

Businesses need to transform application delivery but struggle to balance speed with data security and compliance. Our DevOps Data Platform automates data security, while rapidly deploying test data to accelerate application releases. With Delphix, customers modernize applications, adopt multicloud, achieve CI/CD, and recover from downtime events such as ransomware up to 2x faster.

Leading companies, including Choice Hotels, Banco Carrefour, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation and enable zero trust data management. Visit us at www.delphix.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Delphix is the technical underwriter for SustainableIT.org.

For Media:

Steve Gilmore

[email protected]

SOURCE Delphix