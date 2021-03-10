SVKM's NMIMS announce NMIMS-CET 2021 - Common Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy Programs Admissions

The test is mandatory for four-year B.Tech., five-year dual degree integrated program MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) and B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech.)

Merit-based scholarships to be awarded for candidates joining NMIMS' B.Tech. and MBA Tech. programs

MUMBAI, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University, an educational institute with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, invites applications for NMIMS-CET 2021 - Common Entrance Test for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Pharmacy - at their Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Shirpur campuses. Apart from the B.Tech. program, NMIMS-CET 2021 is also mandatory for the five-year integrated MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) and Pharma. Tech. (B.Pharm. + MBA) programs. The top 100 meritorious candidates will get the opportunity to apply for 25 scholarships available for the B.Tech. and MBA Tech. programs. The test will be computer-based, to be taken at test centers in 46 cities in India, on 27th June, 2nd July and 4th July 2021. The last date to apply for NMIMS-CET 2021 is 17th June 2021.

Speaking about the NMIMS-CET 2021 announcement, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, "The last few months have shown the need for highly-qualified professionals in engineering and pharmacy. Engineers, particularly in the fields of Computers, IT, Electronics, and Telecommunications will be instrumental in the coming years, as technology continues to disrupt every sector. In 2020, NMIMS collaborated with Virginia Tech, USA, for 311, a unique, coordinated initiative where candidates have an opportunity to earn 3 degrees (B.Tech., BS and MS).

Recently, NMIMS launched B.Tech. in Data Science and MBA Tech. in Artificial Intelligence at the Shirpur campus. The other sector which has seen a spike in demand for professionals is the pharmaceutical sector. With India poised to lead the field globally post-COVID, this sector will need leaders, innovators, and experts who can lead from the front. The integrated MBA Tech. and MBA Pharma programs are ideal for those who want to specialise in these emerging fields immediately after Grade 12. These integrated programs provide students with immersive learning in the area, honing their capabilities and making them industry-ready."

Program Details:

Program School & Campus Eligibility Admission Process B.Tech. (Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science (Cyber Security), Mechanical, Civil, Mechatronics, Information Technology, Computer, Electronics & Telecommunication, Computer Science & Business System) Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) at Mumbai & Shirpur School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Indore and Navi Mumbai Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry/Vocational, and Mathematics in Grade 12 To apply, submit your application form at www.nmimscet.in. Candidates can attempt the test twice, with the best scores considered for the selection process. The test will take place in two rounds, followed by counseling in the third round. MBA Tech. (B.Tech. + MBA Tech.) Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) at Mumbai & Shirpur School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) at Indore and Navi Mumbai B.Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech.) Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) at Mumbai School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (STME) at Hyderabad, and Shirpur Must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics / Biology in Grade 12.

About NMIMS-CET 2021:

NMIMS-CET 2021 is the official Common Entrance Test for admission to UG and integrated degree programs being offered by constituent schools of NMIMS, as mentioned above, at 5 campuses. NMIMS-CET will have 5 sections - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, Logical Intelligence & Language Proficiency comprising 120 questions. Candidates applying to the pharmacy program will have to select either Mathematics or Biology as one of the sections during the application process. There will be no negative marking. Candidates can take maximum 2 attempts and best of two scores will be considered for the selection process.

For more information, visit www.nmimscet.in

About SVKM's NMIMS University:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

ABET Accreditation to 5 B .Tech. programs at Mumbai Campus

.Tech. programs at Mumbai Campus MPSTME Ranked no.2 Best Emerging College in India by India Today Group-MDRA 2020

by India Today Group-MDRA 2020 SPPSPTM rank 13 in the NIRF 2020 for the Best Pharmacy School in the country by MHRD

NMIMS Pharmacy programs are approved by both AICTE and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

Website: www.nmims.edu

