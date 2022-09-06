SVKM's NMIMS Indore campus starts registration for admissions in MBA Core Program for the academic year 2023-25

Registration started for admissions in MBA Core Programs through NMAT for the School of Business Management at NMIMS Indore campus

Students aspiring to take admissions in this program need to complete a 2-step process on- https://www.nmimsindore.org/ to complete their registration process

to complete their registration process NMIMS Indore campus has recorded a consistent increase in participation from listed companies. The highest CTC package of MBA Core placements in 2022 stood at 21.1L PA

INDORE, India, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University School of Business Management (SBM) Indore Campus started registration for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) for students aspiring admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Core program for the academic year 2023-25.

With its parent having 41 years of legacy and excellence in business education, NMIMS Indore Campus emerged as an excellent business school in Central India and attained specialization in manufacturing and operations which suits the needs of Indore city. With the pursuit of knowledge, NMIMS Indore campus comes with new lessons through research, inquiry, industry interface, global insights, and above all – nurturing students' curiosity.

As a pioneer institution in business education, NMIMS Indore campus brings in the practical implementation of the knowledge directly under the guidance of industry-experienced and research-oriented faculty. The campus has also adopted professional counselling for the assessment of students and identifying their core competence. With the sole motive of producing business leaders and industry captains, this Campus also lays emphasis on strategic level functioning which helps students grasp speedy and accurate decision-making at the managerial levels.

NMIMS Indore Campus has an excellent placement record. Leading companies like Axis Bank, ICICI Securities, Deloitte, EXL, Crisil, ZS Associates, TresVista, TATA Group, and many more, have hired professional managers from this Campus who later led the organization with professional managerial skills. This Campus has also produced several business entrepreneurs who drove the industry to the next level. and Both the number of hiring companies and salary packages have been sustainably increasing every year.

Dr Prachi Gharpure, Director, SVKM's NMIMS, Indore Campus, said, "The NMIMS is proud of having a unique industry partnership model that recognizes the role of the industry beyond the recruiter. NMIMS focuses on the development of cognitive, interpersonal, and execution skills besides strengthening the foundations of the learner. The consequence of this has been an outstanding placement track record."

Registration Process:

Step 1 - Register on https://www.nmimsindore.org/ , fill in all the details in Step1 and Submit

Step 2 - Complete your GMAC registration and pay the fees

Step 3 - After receiving your GMAC ID, click Step 2 and log in with your GMAC ID and password.

Step 4 - Fill in all the details in the NMIMS Registration form and Pay the Fees

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS