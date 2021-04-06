SVKM's NMIMS Opens Admissions for BA (Hons.) in Interior Environment and Design

- The three-year program provides students with well-rounded exposure to spatial and interior design

MUMBAI, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Centre of Interior Environment and Design (CIED), a pioneering institute in design education, invites applications for BA (Hons) in Interior Environment and Design in Mumbai. The three-year-long program imparts a comprehensive education in interior design to students, encompassing art, history, humanities, sociology, and mass media. The immersive pedagogy stresses on developing core design and technical skills, with exposure to the contemporary design landscape.

Applicants must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination, including International Baccalaureate Diploma, in any stream from a recognised board, in the first attempt with a minimum of 50% aggregate. There is no entrance exam required to enroll in BA (Hons) Interior Environment and Design. Interested candidates should apply at https://nmims.secure.force.com/BSSA_BAH_Login. The selected aspirants will be invited for an interview, followed by a portfolio review.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, "An interior and spatial designer can elevate any given space, bringing together functionality and aesthetics in perfect symphony. It requires a thorough understanding of function, context, narrative, and intention. The Centre for Interior-Environment and Design was conceived as a premier institute where students can gain an in-depth knowledge of design and its various facets with an emphasis on interior environments."

Prof. Aparna Surve, Dean, NMIMS Centre of Interior Environment and Design, further added, "At CIED, we believe in nurturing the individual design sensibilities of our students, while providing them with an all-around perspective on context and function. Design is a fluid concept, and our aim is to provide students with a deeper understanding of its ethos and evolution, while aligning their creativity with a pragmatic approach."

CIED's transdisciplinary approach is designed to inculcate in students a multidimensional view of design so that they can situate interior design in the larger context of its purpose and surroundings. Key elements of the program include workshops to understand the relationship between humans, and the natural and artificial worlds; studios where students can explore design principles by solving problems; India and international study visits to expose them to various sites of historic, heritage and contemporary importance; digital design and advanced computation courses to familiarize students with digital fabrication; spatial dynamics course to train them on colour, light and acoustics; seminars on various topics including Humanities, Visual Studies, Elements of Design, Art Appreciation, History of Art and Visual Culture, Theory of Design, Design Research, Traditional and Crafts, Environmental Studies and Professional Practice; and special elective modules including Wood Workshop, Pottery, Painting, Object Art, Photography, Printmaking, Photography, Project Management, Cinema: Process and Product, and Journalism, to help refine students' theoretical knowledge and technical abilities.

The exhaustive curriculum at CIED is designed to develop spatial and interior designers who can transform a space, bringing contemporary design to life. These skills are in high demand in the real estate, hospitality, and leisure industries. Spatial and interior designers are typically employed by architectural firms, construction firms, furniture companies, hotels, resorts, and the corporate sector. They are now an intrinsic part of public sector development as well, working with hospitals, airport authorities, educational institutes, and other public offices, to create public spaces that combine efficiency with tasteful interiors.

About SVKM's NMIMS Centre of Interior Environment and Design:

The SVKM's NMIMS Center for Interior Environment and Design (CIED) is a natural direction to continue the design philosophy at NMIMS to the scale of Interior Environments. NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University focuses on various modes of architectural education, research and practice. It emphasizes on the ever-changing ethos, behavioral sciences, tools and techniques, and assimilates all in contemporary design expression.

About SVKM's NMIMS:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.)

