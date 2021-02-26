SVKM's NMIMS Opens Registrations for National-Level Law Aptitude Test - NMIMS-LAT 2021

The common national entrance exam is a pathway to various undergraduate law programs across NMIMS Law Schools in the country

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University, a legacy institute renowned for its quality education, announces the opening of registrations for the 2021 NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (NMIMS-LAT), for admission to its undergraduate law programs. NMIMS-LAT is a common, nation-wide entrance test, meant for candidates who are interested in pursuing B.A., LL B. (Hons.) & B.B.A., LL B. (Hons.) at NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL) in Mumbai and NMIMS Schools of Law in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Dhule, and Chandigarh (upcoming).

To be eligible to apply for NMIMS-LAT, candidates should have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board, in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50%, or a minimum of 24 credits for IB board candidates. The examinees will be given two hours to answer 150 multiple-choice questions, which will assess their proficiency in the English language, current affairs & general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. The NMIMS-LAT 2021 will be an online computer-based test conducted at exam centres across India.

Speaking about the NMIMS-LAT 2021 announcement, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS University, said, "The field of law is a challenging and competitive space that requires a sharp mind and unique skills. At our NMIMS Schools of Law, we want to provide students with the best-in-class legal education replete with fluent verbal and written advocacy abilities. Our law schools are also determined to guide all students to become the best in their field, and excel at translating their knowledge of legal theory into actual practice."

Elaborating on the NMIMS-LAT 2021 announcement, Dr. Alok Misra, Dean, NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law and NMIMS Schools of Law, said, "Approved by the Bar Council of India, our law schools aim to nurture the best minds in the domain. Through our innovative pedagogy, which incorporates case study models and class-debate methods, we want to instil in our students a sense of professionalism and ethical legal excellence. To further help students put legal theory into practice, we also incorporate compulsory credit-based Internships and Moot Court as subjects."

Law has always served as the bedrock for human civilisation and today, it transcends geo-political boundaries and is part of all kinds of socio-political and economic transactions worldwide. In India, law professionals are constantly needed at the national, state and local level to discern legalities and understand the transition from old laws to new ones. Thus, a sound legal education that helps students to learn and interpret the basic principles of Indian and international law, and develop powerful legal reasoning skills, is a necessity. All NMIMS Schools of Law are equipped with top-notch infrastructure that includes well-equipped library facilities, online databases, e-learning modules, seminar halls, moot court rooms, computer labs, and digital English language labs to promote holistic education and help students engage in self-learning. The faculty and campus facilities work in tandem to ensure that students are given the best possible legal education.

For students desirous of pursuing research avenues and publishing quality papers in reputed peer-reviewed journals, the campuses also have research labs. Most importantly, all NMIMS legal schools have a fully functional Legal Aid Clinic and a Placement Support Team for taking care of a learner's interaction with the outside world.

About Kirit P. Mehta School of Law:

Established in the year 2013, KPMSOL is the first in State of Maharashtra to have Bar Council of India's approval for B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), 5-year integrated Double Degree Programmes. The syllabus prepared under the joint supervision / guidance of Academicians, Law Firm Partners / Representatives, Judiciary and Industry Representatives, inculcates and nourishes all the professional virtues in well-calculated and planned manner not undermining the 'values'.

Website: https://law.nmims.edu/

About SVKM's NMIMS:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: https://nmims.edu/under-graduate

