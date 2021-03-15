SVKM's NMIMS Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics Invites Applications for M.Sc. Economics

- The two-year course follows a multidimensional, research-based modern curriculum for new-age economists

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, an academic institute with a legacy of 40 years, has opened admissions for M.Sc. Economics, at Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics (SAMSOE), in Mumbai. The two-year program among the best in the country, introduces students to modern economic theories and their practical application. The academically rigorous program also serves as an excellent foundation for those interested in pursuing a Ph.D. in the subject.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed graduation in any stream from a recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 60%. Candidates must have passed Mathematics or Statistics in Grade 12, or equivalent level, and during graduation. To apply, click on https://nmims.secure.force.com/SOE_MSE_Login. Selected candidates will have to appear for a written test, followed by a personal interview.

Speaking on the merits of the program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "Economics offers us the means to apply mathematical theories to social issues. Economists are not just industry leaders, they help form policies that can transform nations. The Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics was established with an aim to endow students with a globally-oriented perspective on the subject, which is relevant and meaningful at the same time. An M.Sc. in Economics can open up a multitude of career opportunities, in private, government, and welfare sectors."

Prof. Amita Vaidya, Director, Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics, further added, "At the Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics we believe in nurturing young minds, providing them with the academic knowledge and direction necessary to put economics theories to practical use. We encourage our students to develop independent thought that is grounded in theoretical and empirical constructs. Our carefully designed curriculum takes a multidimensional approach to provide students with a worldview that is aligned to industry and society needs."

M.Sc. in Economics is a highly regarded qualification that can open up career opportunities in diverse fields, including the financial sector, consulting companies, international agencies, NGOs, as well as government departments. Economists also work closely with policymakers in public administration and international organisations. For those interested in pursuing further studies, an M.Sc. in Economics is the foundation for a Ph.D.

The contemporary curriculum includes a wide range of electives in the second year to inculcate a multidimensional perspective in students. Other than analytical and critical thinking, the curriculum also encourages the development of soft skills. The research-based approach, Capstone projects, and regular seminars/workshops are intended to provide students with practical exposure to real scenarios. The emphasis is on instilling professionalism, so that students are job-ready at the completion of the program.

For more details on the program, eligibility, and accreditation, visit: https://economics.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc-economics/

About Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics:

Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics offers high calibre pedagogy, a world class curriculum and proactive industry-institute partnership to ensure high academic standards as well as application oriented learning. With professional development weaved throughout the curriculum, the degree from this School will impart skills that can give students a competitive edge. SAMSOE has been ranked as the 3rd Best Emerging Arts College in India by India Today - MDRA, 2020.

Website - http://economics.nmims.edu/

Follow us on:

About SVKM's NMIMS University:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: www.nmims.edu

Follow us on:

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS