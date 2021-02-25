SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai, Invite Applications for Its Specialized MBA programs

- Admissions open for MBA (Law), MBA (Real Estate Management), MBA (Part-Time), MBA (Part-Time) Social Entrepreneurship and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS, a leading educational institute with a legacy of 40 years, invites applications for its highly-regarded specialized MBA programs at School of Business Management (SBM) in Mumbai. The courses on offer are MBA (Law), MBA (Real Estate Management), MBA (Part-Time), MBA (Part-Time) Social Entrepreneurship and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the merits of specialized MBA programs, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "A specialized MBA can give a better head start than a general program, to those who already have a career inclination or an idea of the career trajectory to pursue upon graduation. The aim of the programs is to develop leaders who have the ability to motivate people, bring professional expertise, while navigating their organizations through an evolving economy. The NMIMS specialized MBA programs provide students with a cross-functional expertise, helping them align their skillset with the modern business environment."

Prof. Bala Krishnamoorthy, Dean (officiating), NMIMS SBM, Mumbai, shared her views on the need of the specialized MBA programs and said, "NMIMS SBM, Mumbai introduced MBAs in niche programs in real estate management, law, and social entrepreneurship to help strengthen the talent pool in these domains. Management education is critical across every sector, providing students with interdisciplinary exposure and technical skills essential for working in any organization today. Our premier specialized MBA programs are designed to help students hone their domain knowledge while developing critical thinking and tech-based skills."

SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai, is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), regarded as the gold standard

of the most prestigious professional accreditations in business education globally. The School is also accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA) and is recognized as a Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018. It has received 4th ranking as one of the Top Private B-Schools by Outlook - ICARE MBA Ranking 2020.

Program Details

Program Name About the program Eligibility Admission process MBA (Law) The first of its kind in India, the 2-year program curriculum addresses the demand for management professionals who possess the composite legal knowledge necessary to navigate regulations, negotiations, and day-to-day operations. Candidate should possess LL.B., B.A. LL.B., B.B.A. LL.B., B.Sc. LL.B. or LL.M. degree (with minimum 50% in final year examination, or aggregate in all years) from a recognized university. Apart from these, candidates from the following institutes are also eligible -

- Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

-The Institute of Cost Accountants of India

-The Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Apply at https://nmims.secure.force.com/SBM_MBAL_Login

Selection will be on the basis of all of the following -

1. Written test

2. Interview



Candidates with 600 or more marks in GMAT and 200 or more marks in NMAT will directly appear for a personal interview.



For more information, visit https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-law MBA (Real Estate Management) This niche 2-year course is aimed at grooming future-ready project managers and business leaders, who possess cross-functional skills that combine domain knowledge in real estate with expertise in managerial functions (finance, marketing, operations, and strategy), along with a working knowledge of engineering (civil, mechanical, and electrical) aspects. Applicants should possess a Bachelor's degree in Civil or Mechanical Engineering, or Architecture; or a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university, preferably with 2 years of work experience in real estate. Apply at https://nmims.secure.force.com/SBM_PGDMRECM_Login . Selection will be on the basis of a written test, followed by an interview. For more information, visit https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-rem MBA (Part-Time) This two-year program is designed for executives who are looking to upgrade their skillset with a high-end management qualification. With three batches – Mon-Fri, Fri-Sat, and Sat-Sun, the program provides flexibility to working professionals to choose course timings per their convenience. Applicants should have graduated in any discipline from a recognized university, and should have a minimum of 2 years of full-time work experience in executive, supervisory or managerial capacity, in mid or large-sized organizations. Apply at https://nmims.secure.force.com/SBM_MBAPT_Login.

Selection will be on the basis of all of the following -

1. Written test

2. Interview



Candidates with 600 or more marks in GMAT and 200 or more marks in NMAT by GMAC (for 2021 admissions) will directly appear for a personal interview.



For more information, visit https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-parttime

The program enables candidates to obtain dual specialisation (major and minor), and electives in the industry-focused curriculum include Marketing, Finance, Human Resources Management, Information Systems, and Operations Management.



MBA (Part-Time) Social Entrepreneurship Two-year, part-time program In which classes are conducted over the weekends, making it ideal for professionals who wish to gain an additional managerial perspective in the social development sector. Interest-free loan scholarships from the Rotary Club of Bombay West are also available for candidates who fulfil the required criteria. Candidates should be graduates in any discipline from a recognized university, with a minimum of 2 years' full-time/volunteer experience in a social sector organization such as an NGO, social enterprise, or government/CSR/environment/sustainability department, or a minimum of 2 years' full-time experience in a corporate, administrative or business role. Apply at https://nmims.secure.force.com/SBM_MBAPT_DSE_Login . Selection will be on the basis of an essay test, followed by a personal interview. For more details, visit https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-parttime-se Diploma In Social Entrepreneurship This one-year program aimed to meet the increasing demand for social sector professionals who can combine the spirit of public work with entrepreneurial discipline and innovative approach. Classes are conducted on Fridays (evening), Saturdays and Sundays. Applicants can be graduates in any discipline, from a recognized university. Apply at https://sandbox-nmims.cs31.force.com/SBM_MBAPT_DSE_Login. Selection will be on the basis of an essay test, followed by a personal interview. For more details, visit https://sbm.nmims.edu/diploma-se

About NMIMS' School of Business Management, Mumbai

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys.

Website: https://sbm.nmims.edu/

About SVKM's NMIMS:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education.

Website: https://www.nmims.edu/

