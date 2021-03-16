SVKM's NMIMS School of Mathematical Sciences Invites Applications for B.Sc. Mathematics (Hons.)

The three-year course is India's only undergraduate program in Mathematics

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University, a legacy institution with a stellar academic reputation, invites applications for its pioneering B.Sc. Mathematics (Hons.) program, at School of Mathematical Sciences (SoMS) in Mumbai. The program is noted for its academic rigor and industry exposure, offering students full placement assistance and international exposure.

Applicants must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent examination from any recognised board, with a minimum aggregate of 70%, with mathematics in Grade 12. IB students need either an IB certificate or DP awarded, with a minimum of 24 credits, with 3 HL and 3 SL in any stream, and must have taken mathematics at Standard Level. To apply, visit https://nmims.secure.force.com/SoMS_BSCMS_Login. Selected candidates will be required to take an online entrance test and submit an essay.

Speaking about the program, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "Mathematics is a core subject with a very long history of scientific contribution. At the School of Mathematical Sciences, our aim is to inculcate a love for the subject, providing students with an in-depth understanding of its various aspects. We groom confident mathematicians who have the versatility and skills to work in different fields, whether it is in engineering, analytics, finance, communications, or business."

Dr. Mayank Vahia, Dean, School of Mathematical Sciences, further added, "SoMS' B.Sc. Mathematics (Hons.) is the only undergraduate program in the country to focus solely on mathematics. We believe in teaching mathematics as a language and not as a tool, helping students understand its grammar and syntax. It is a universal language, and a mathematician will find purpose anywhere and in almost every field. We use computers, animations, simulations and other tools to make learning exciting, and help students explore the different fields of application of mathematics."

As a STEM subject, mathematics is considered highly desirable, with wide applicability across various fields. Mathematicians are in high demand in almost every sector, not just in academia. Some of the emerging fields for mathematicians include statistics, game theory, and analytics.

The comprehensive curriculum includes Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics (including Statistics), and Computer Science in equal proportions. With a view of providing students with multidisciplinary learning, the curriculum also includes Humanities modules. The state-of-the-art classrooms are completely computer-centric to help students visualise mathematical concepts better.

To know more about the course, eligibility, and the admission process, visit https://mathematics.nmims.edu/

About SVKM's NMIMS School of Mathematical Sciences:

The school of mathematical sciences is a new initiative of NMIMS. The purpose of the school is to expose students to mathematics as a language in all its elegance. Visualising various aspects of mathematics through computer simulations, solutions, etc. is a part of the teaching. Similarly, mathematics, as used by other fields, is also important and provides good job options to students. The School of Mathematical Science will therefore endeavour to expose students to pure and applied mathematics and then give them freedom to pursue any specific aspects of mathematics for their future careers.

Website: https://mathematics.nmims.edu/

About SVKM's NMIMS:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.)

Website: https://nmims.edu/under-graduate

Follow us on:





SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS