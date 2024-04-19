SVKM's Mastermind Career Fair 2024 Explores an Array of Opportunities for Undergraduate Programmes

Guides Students and Parents to Make Informed Decisions

MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM held the Mastermind Career Fair 2024 for students of Std. 10th to 12th, on 14th April 2024. As one of the leading educational institutions in Mumbai, SVKM brought together subject matter experts from renowned institutions such as SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, Mithibai College of Arts and Chauhan Institute of Sciences, Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Shri Bhagubhai Mafatlal Polytechnic, etc., to present students with the academic opportunities available to them. It also provided an informative platform for parents to make informed decisions concerning their children's academic journey.

Mastermind is designed to provide students of Std. 10th to 12th with detailed information about the various undergraduate programmes offered by SVKM. The event covered a wide range of streams, including Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, Interior-Environment & Design, Architecture, Commerce, Management, Branding & Advertising, Economics, Liberal Arts, Music, Hospitality, Law, and Design (Humanising Technology).

The event, which took place from 9 am to 5:30 pm at the B. J. Hall, V. L. Mehta Road, Vile Parle (West), saw students and parents in great numbers walk in and benefit from the knowledge of the subject matter experts present. It was an immersive experience where students and parents could get details of the various programmes offered by SVKM. Students received comprehensive information about the different streams like Engineering & Technology Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design (Humanising Technology), Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management and Branding and Advertising, among others.

Mastermind 2024 was a reflection of SVKM's commitment to provide the best education and career guidance to its students.

About SVKM

Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal is a Public Charitable Trust registered under the Society's Registration Act and Bombay Public Trust Act. From its humble beginnings in 1934, when it took over the Rashtriya Shala, a school established in 1921 in the wake of the National Movement, the Mandal today has grown into a big educational complex imparting high-level education to more than 35,000 students.