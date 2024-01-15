SVKM's NMIMS And University of Essex Sign a Collaboration Agreement Set to Benefit NMIMS Students Across Various Streams

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 October 2023, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-Be-University, and the renowned University of Essex, United Kingdom, signed a collaboration agreement at NMIMS' Mumbai Campus. The agreement is set to benefit students pursuing B.Com., BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B.Sc. Economics at NMIMS.

Dignitaries from NMIMS University and the University of Essex graced the momentous agreement-signing event. While the NMIMS leadership present included Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Amita Vaidya, Director, Sarla Anil Modi School of Economics; and esteemed faculty members, Dr. Akshay Damani, Dr. Sunny Oswal, Dr. Minu Mehta, Dr. Charu Bhurat, Prof. Nahid Fatema, Dr. Pallavi Gupta and Dr. Niladri Bahchi, dignitaries from the University of Essex who were present at the occasion were Prof Anthony Forster, Vice-Chancellor; Dr. Annecy Lax, Dean of Education Partnerships; Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Director, Indian Subcontinent Region; and Ms. Vaishnavi Kotiyal, Regional Advisor.

The collaboration agreement will provide students pursuing undergraduate programmes, such as B.Com., BBA, B.Sc. Finance and B.Sc. Economics, with dynamic undergraduate and postgraduate opportunities.

Students could pursue the first two years of their Bachelor's degree at the NMIMS University and complete the remaining one year of graduation at the University of Essex. Students can also opt to complete their Bachelor's at NMIMS University and pursue the prestigious one-year Master's programme at the University of Essex.

The acclaimed University of Essex has a rich teaching and research excellence legacy. The University ranks among the top ten research institutions for research power in computer science, economics and econometrics, law, politics and international studies, and sociology, and top 25 for business and management, philosophy and sport and exercise sciences, according to Times Higher Education. Committed to student success, the educational institute is ranked 56th among 1,400 Universities in the globally recognised Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

The signing of the agreement marks the beginning of a significant and long-term academic collaboration between the two prominent educational institutions with a rich history and legacy. Both universities have committed to having mutual cooperation and positive discussions to develop dynamic academic opportunities for aspiring students in India. The significant development is also part of NMIMS' vision of the internationalisation of education.

Welcoming signing the progression agreement, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "NMIMS University has a rich legacy of providing enterprising educational opportunities to its students. We are focused on inculcating a global perspective among our students by providing them with opportunities for international exposure. Through the partnership with the University of Essex, we wish to help our students to widen their horizons and gain multicultural experiences."

Commending the partnership with NMIMS University, Professor Anthony Forster, Vice Chancellor, University of Essex, said, "NMIMS University is one of the most reputed and prestigious educational institutions in India. The University of Essex looks forward to having an excellent partnership with NMIMS University and together we are keen to develop unique pathways for eager students to pursue courses in the areas of business, economics, health, genomics, life sciences, tourism and hospitality at the University of Essex."

About NMIMS

Circa 1981, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) established the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to meet the burgeoning demand for Management Education across the nation. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 and Category-I in Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018 by UGC/MHRD. With a legacy of 42 years, Narsee Nonjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has grown to be not only one of the Top 10 B-Schools in India but also emerged as a multi- disciplinary and multi-centric University with eight campuses at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The University has seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business Management, Engineering and Technology Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding and Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition to the seventeen constituent Schools, the University also has 13 Centres of Excellence. Today, NMIMS stands as the academic hub of choice, attracting over 26,000 full-time students and employing more than 850 full-time faculty members. This vibrant academic community continues to thrive and contribute significantly to India's educational landscape.