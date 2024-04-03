SVKM's NMIMS Chandigarh Successfully Concludes the Second Edition of the Narsee Monjee Half Marathon 2024

Highlights:

The marathon, themed 'Mental Well-Being', aimed to promote physical wellness, community building, team spirit and celebrate achievements.

Dr. Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Finance Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, and Mr. Amar Chauhan , elite runner, were the Chief Guests at the grand event.

Mr. Rajiv Tewari , Director, Public Relations, Chandigarh Administration, was the Special Guest of Honour.

Prominent people present at the two-day event included Mr. Saurabh Duggal, President of the Press Club, and several elite runners from various cities such as Bangalore, Patiala, Amritsar, and running clubs including Tr-City Runners (CTR), Runners of Amritsar (ROAR), CDR, The Run Club, The Hell Race and IIT Mandi, to name a few.

The event featured race categories including a 5 km run, 10 km run, and the flagship 21.5 km half, which was open to men and women of all ages. Participants were provided with T-shirts, finisher medals, a timing BiB, a finisher e-certificate, hydration and nutrition support, and medical assistance, which resulted in the marathon being a memorable and safe experience for all.

The winners of the Narsee Monjee Half Marathon 2024 (men and women categories) were Sahil and Bhagirathi (21 km), Jagdev Singh and Anjali (10 km), and Abuzar Khan and Khushi Sharma (5 km). Exciting cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh, trophies, and gift hampers were presented to the winners across each category.

The Narsee Monjee Half Marathon 2024 received tremendous support and collaboration from industry and academia leaders, as was evident at the successful Poster Launch Ceremony held at the campus auditorium a few days before the actual event. Jasminder Chahal, State Head Punjab, ICICI Bank, and other leading organizations graced the occasion and displayed a collaborative spirit toward promoting health, fitness, and community engagement.

At a press conference held earlier at the NMIMS Chandigarh campus, Dr. Jaskiran Kaur, Director, NMIMS Chandigarh, took the opportunity to acknowledge the generous support of sponsors, including CityWoofer, ICICI Bank, Scott Edil, Max Healthcare, Suprasaad, UJI Foods, Chandigarh Bytes, and Amputation Free India. She said that their shared commitment to promoting mental well-being and holistic wellness contributed significantly to the success of the marathon.

Further talking about the marathon's success, Dr. Jaskiran Kaur said, "The Narsee Monjee Half Marathon 2024 was a testimony to the enthusiasm and spirit of community building among our participants. This year's event not only promoted physical fitness but also focused on promoting mental well-being and building a sense of togetherness. We are proud to have hosted an event that celebrates achievements, encourages teamwork, and promotes holistic wellness."

SVKM's NMIMS Chandigarh looks forward to continuing its commitment to promoting health, fitness, and community engagement through such initiatives in the future.

