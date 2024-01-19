SVKM's NMIMS Hosted International Study Abroad Fair for Aspiring Students, More than 50 globally renowned universities participated

MUMBAI, India , Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) and NMIMS Deemed-to-be University in collaboration with the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union and Harmony Project organised a Study Abroad Fair exclusively for students of NMIMS Deemed-to-be University and students of the SVKM Schools and Colleges, namely, C.N.M. & N.D. Parekh ICSE School and J.V. Parekh International School, Mithibai College of Arts and Chauhan Institute of Sciences, Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy, Shri Bhagubhai Mafatlal Polytechnic, and more. Held on January 16 2024, the fair brought together esteemed delegates from 50+ globally renowned universities from countries like the USA, UK, Canada, France, Australia, Spain, Italy and Scotland.

SVKM's NMIMS believes in providing its students with a global mindset, and this is evident in NMIMS's more than 55 partnerships with renowned foreign universities like Virginia Tech, Purdue University, University of Bristol, The University of Queensland and Monash University, to name a few. The students have been benefitting from the unique learning opportunities offered by these collaborations.

Distinguished representatives from renowned academic institutions, including Queen Mary University of London, Arizona State University in the USA, Australian National University in Australia, University of Nottingham in the UK, IE Business School in Spain, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in USA, University of Edinburgh in the UK, Western University in Canada, EDHEC Business School in France, and Domus Academy Milano in Italy. The fair was aimed at students from class VIII to postgraduates seeking flourishing academic and career opportunities abroad. Student attendees at the event received detailed information about the various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by these universities. The event covered a wide range of streams, including Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Management, Economics, Marketing, Research, Liberal Arts, and Law among others, and the various programs provided by these universities.

The counselling sessions held at the fair were very helpful in clarifying the admission process for students. They provided valuable information about the different scholarships available to them and how to apply for them. The session also included tips on how to prepare for entrance tests.

The study abroad fair proved to be an excellent platform for the 600+ students from diverse academic backgrounds at the fair to connect with delegates and subject matter experts from across the globe and explore promising career opportunities in their fields. It was in line with NMIMS' objective to become a global centre of excellence and provide its students with opportunities to study at the best foreign universities.

About SVKM's NMIMS

Circa 1981, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) established the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to meet the burgeoning demand for Management Education across the nation. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 and Category-I in Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018 by UGC/MHRD. With a legacy of 42 years, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has grown to be not only one of the Top 10 B-Schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary and multi-centric University with eight campuses at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The University has seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business Management, Engineering and Technology Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding and Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition to the seventeen constituent Schools, the University also has 13 Centres of Excellence. Today, NMIMS stands as the academic hub of choice, attracting over 26,000 full-time students and employing more than 850 full-time faculty members. This vibrant academic community continues to thrive and contribute significantly to India's educational landscape.