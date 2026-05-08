SVKM's NMIMS Marks 45 Years of Excellence with Multi-Campus Convocation Celebrations Across India

MUMBAI, India, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) celebrated a landmark milestone of 45 years of academic excellence with convocation ceremonies held across its campuses in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore. The multi-campus celebrations brought together graduating students, faculty, academic leadership, and families, collectively commemorating both institutional legacy and student achievement.

The convocations spanned a wide portfolio of programs across campuses. At the Mumbai campus, these included programs from the School of Business Management (SBM) such as Ph.D. (Management), MBA, MBA (Human Resources), and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management). Across the Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Indore campuses, the convocations also celebrated graduates from their MBA programs.

Further enriching the celebrations in Mumbai, graduates from the MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business), MBA (Entrepreneurship), MBA (Real Estate Management), BBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business), and BBA (Management and Marketing) programs offered by the Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE & FBM).

Further reinforcing NMIMS' strong industry connect and leadership engagement, the convocation ceremonies across campuses were graced by distinguished leaders from globally reputed organisations. At the Mumbai campus, the SBM ceremonies were graced by Chief Guest Sachin Sahay, CEO of Birla Opus Paints, Grasim Industries Limited, and Guest of Honour Ashima Bhat, Group Head – Virtual Relationship Banking & Infrastructure at HDFC Bank.

At Navi Mumbai, the ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Arun Batra, Managing Director, Ebix Travels & Global CHRO, Ebix Group, along with Guest of Honour Mr. Piyush Arora, Strategy Head – Advanced Manufacturing, Tata Strategic Management Group. The Hyderabad campus welcomed Chief Guest Jaya Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Pharmacy – Retail, and Guest of Honour Sarah Samuel, Senior Manager, Human Resources, Adidas. At Bengaluru, the ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Prabhakar Varadarajan, Head GCC & MD (I), GCC Bengaluru, ANZ. The Indore convocation was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Ramesh B. Baheti, distinguished industrialist and educationist.

The PDSE & FBM Convocation was graced by Chief Guests Shri Savjibhai Dholakia, Padma Shri Awardee and Founder & Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Ramesh Nair, MD & CEO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT. Collectively, these ceremonies reflected a vibrant confluence of academic excellence and industry leadership across NMIMS campuses.

Across campuses, the convocation ceremonies followed a solemn academic tradition, including processions, invocation, lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the NMIMS anthem, conferment of degrees, and recognition of academic excellence through awards and honours. The ceremonies reflected NMIMS' continued commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders equipped with strong ethical foundations, industry relevance, and global perspectives.

The graduating Class of 2026 across campuses represented a diverse and dynamic cohort, with students from varied academic disciplines and professional backgrounds. Many brought prior work experience, enriching peer learning and contributing to a collaborative academic environment. Across all campuses, students demonstrated excellence not only in academics but also in co-curricular achievements, research, industry engagement, and community initiatives.

Highlighting institutional performance, campuses reported strong placement outcomes with participation from leading organisations across sectors such as banking, consulting, analytics, technology, and manufacturing. The curriculum across NMIMS schools continues to remain industry-aligned, integrating emerging areas such as digital transformation, analytics, sustainability, and responsible leadership.

Convocation ceremonies also featured the presentation of key academic recognitions, including Dean's Lists, rank holders, best student awards, and faculty excellence awards, reinforcing a culture of meritocracy and achievement. Graduates collectively took professional and sustainability oaths, underlining their responsibility toward ethical practice and societal impact.

Reflecting on the significance of the milestone year and the graduating cohort, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor & Acting Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "As NMIMS completes 45 years of its journey since 1981, this moment is not just a celebration of our institutional legacy but also of the thousands of students who have shaped and carried this legacy forward. The graduating Class of 2026 represents resilience, adaptability, and a strong commitment to excellence. As they step into an increasingly complex and evolving global landscape, I am confident they will lead with integrity, purpose, and a lifelong commitment to learning."

Marking its continued expansion and forward-looking vision, NMIMS recently announced the launch of its upcoming campus in Ahmedabad, further strengthening its national footprint and commitment to accessible, high-quality education. Additionally, the Chandigarh campus continues to gain momentum as an emerging centre for management education in North India, with a growing focus on academic rigour, industry integration, and nurturing future-ready professionals aligned with regional and national economic priorities.

The convocation ceremonies collectively underscored NMIMS' evolution over 45 years from a management institute to a multidisciplinary, globally engaged university committed to innovation, research, and societal impact. As the Class of 2026 embarks on its professional journeys, NMIMS reaffirms its mission to develop responsible leaders who will contribute meaningfully to organisations, communities, and the broader global economy.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975743/SVKMs_NMIMS_Logo.jpg