Switch Off Mattresses Revolutionises Online Market with Magnet Infused Mattress Launch in India

87-Year-Old Legacy Brand Redefines Comfort and Innovation with First-Ever Online Release

PUNE, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch Off Mattresses, an iconic name in the bedding industry, announces a groundbreaking move as it introduces its Magnet Infused Mattress line to the online market in India. The launch marks a significant leap forward for the 87-year-old legacy brand, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Magnet Infused Mattress

Harnessing the power of magnets to enhance the sleep experience, Switch Off Mattresses' Magnet Infused Mattress line offers a revolutionary approach to achieving restful nights and rejuvenating mornings. Unlike traditional mattresses, these innovative creations incorporate strategically placed magnets that are believed to promote relaxation, alleviate discomfort, and improve overall sleep quality.

"Magnets have long been associated with various health benefits, and we've harnessed their potential to create a truly transformative sleep solution," explains Mr. Anirudh Shah, CSO and Partner, at Switch Off Mattresses. "Our Magnet Infused Mattresses are designed to provide a unique combination of support, comfort, and wellness, ensuring that our customers wake up feeling refreshed and revitalised each morning."

The integration of magnets in mattresses is rooted in the principles of magnetic therapy, which suggests that exposure to magnetic fields can stimulate circulation, reduce inflammation, and promote relaxation. By incorporating this technology into their mattresses, Switch Off aims to offer holistic sleep solutions that address both physical and mental well-being of the smart-working Indians.

Switch Off's Magnet Infused Mattress line is meticulously crafted using the brand's signature blend of 100% organic cotton and the highest grade of foam, ensuring unparalleled comfort and durability. Available in every size to accommodate diverse needs, Switch Off Mattresses also offers custom-sized mattresses for delivery across India, ensuring that every customer experiences the perfect fit for their sleep sanctuary.

In addition to the Magnet Infused Mattress line, Switch Off Mattresses offers a comprehensive range of sleep solutions, including premium quality spring mattresses, bonded foam mattresses, cotton mattresses at a price range starting from INR 6000. Each product is meticulously designed to provide optimal comfort, support, and durability, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence in every aspect of the sleep experience.

"For someone who has dedicated his entire life to this industry, I am proud of us to pioneer the integration of magnet therapy in the bedding industry, and our online launch signifies our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity," adds Mr Haresh Shah, MD and Partner, New Poona Cotton Factory. "With our Magnet Infused Mattress line now available online, we're excited to bring the benefits of magnetic therapy to a wider audience, empowering individuals to achieve their best sleep yet."

For more information about Switch Off Mattresses and to explore the transformative benefits of the Magnet Infused Mattress line, visit their official website www.theswitchoff.com

About Switch Off Mattresses:

Switch Off Mattresses is a revered name in the bedding industry, celebrated for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With over 87 years of experience and over 2 Lakh Happy Customers, the brand offers a diverse range of sleep solutions crafted using premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Backed by The New Poona Cotton Factory, Switch Off Mattresses continues to redefine comfort and wellness for customers across India.

