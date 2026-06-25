Synchrony India Recognized Among India's Best Workplace™ 2026 by Great Place To Work®

HYDERABAD, India, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, has been recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ 2026 and ranked 3 by Great Place To Work® India.

The recognition is based on employee feedback and an independent assessment of workplace culture, honouring organizations that consistently build trust, respect and strong workplace relationships among their people. For Synchrony, it reflects the culture employees have built together across teams, functions and hubs.

Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, has been recognized among India’s Best Workplaces™ 2026 and ranked 3 by Great Place To Work® India. (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony Financial)

"This recognition belongs to our employees," said Rachana Bahadur, Senior Vice President and Country Head, India, Synchrony. "It reflects the trust, connections and belonging our people create every day. We're proud of what we've built together and we're committed to making Synchrony an even better place to work."

Over the years, Synchrony India has evolved into a strategic global capability center supporting enterprise priorities across technology, analytics, risk, operations, finance, marketing, human resources and other critical business functions. Today, the India team plays a pivotal role in driving innovation, digital transformation and business excellence across the organization.

Synchrony continues to invest in the employee experience through a flexible way of working, learning and development opportunities, leadership engagement, employee-led communities, and well-being programs that help employees grow, collaborate and build meaningful connections.

"Our people make Synchrony what it is," said Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Asia, Synchrony. "We're focused on creating a workplace where everyone feels supported, challenged and empowered to do their best work. This recognition is a great reminder that those efforts matter."

About Synchrony:

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

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Synchrony Corporate Affairs

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