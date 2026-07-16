Synchrony launches its largest global Experience Center alongside a reimagined Innovation Station in Hyderabad, India

The nearly 6,000-square-foot immersive facility is Synchrony's largest Experience Center globally and its third worldwide, showcasing India's expanding role in driving innovation, technology and enterprise capabilities across the company

HYDERABAD, India, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a leading consumer financing company, announced the launch of its largest global Experience Center alongside a reimagined Innovation Station at its Hyderabad campus, reinforcing its long-term investment in India as a strategic hub for technology, innovation and enterprise capabilities. The nearly 6,000-square-foot facility is Synchrony's third Experience Center globally, joining two existing Experience Centers in the United States.

The Experience Center is an immersive experience hub where employees, customers, and partners can experience Synchrony's products, technologies and enterprise capabilities through interactive customer journeys, VR demonstrations and real-world business use cases across Synchrony's Health & Wellness, Home & Auto, Lifestyle, Digital, and Diversified & Value platforms. More than a physical space, the India Experience Center and Innovation Station reflect who Synchrony India is today, what it does and where it is headed.

Complementing the Experience Center, the reimagined Innovation Station enables colleagues to explore emerging technologies, build prototypes, test new ideas, participate in innovation challenges and hackathons. Together, the two spaces foster collaboration, continuous learning and cross-functional innovation while strengthening the enterprise capabilities that support Synchrony's global business.

"Innovation happens when technology, talent and customer insights come together," said Florin Arghirescu, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Synchrony. "The India Experience Center and Innovation Station create an environment where our teams can collaborate across disciplines, explore emerging technologies and transform ideas into meaningful business outcomes. India's growing contributions across technology, AI and enterprise platforms continue to strengthen Synchrony's global capabilities, and this investment reflects our confidence in the talent, innovation and strategic role our India teams play in shaping the future of our business."

India plays an increasingly important role in advancing Synchrony's global business across technology, operations, analytics, marketing, risk and credit. Teams in India build and scale capabilities that support customers and employees worldwide, including AI-powered productivity solutions, cloud-native applications, cybersecurity capabilities, enterprise-scale analytics and digital experiences. The Experience Center helps colleagues better understand the customers and businesses they support, creating a stronger connection between their work and impact it delivers every day.

"This is a proud milestone for Synchrony India, and a reflection of how far our teams have come," said Rachana Bahadur, SVP, Country Head – India, Synchrony. "Designed for our more than 6,000 colleagues, this space is an investment in our people and in the future, we are building together. It is a place where colleagues can better understand the customers we serve, see the impact of the work they do every day, and come together to learn, connect, collaborate and innovate. As Synchrony's third Experience Center globally, it reflects India's growing role in our global success and our belief that our people will continue to shape what's next for Synchrony."

Designed to evolve alongside Synchrony's business, the Experience Center and Innovation Station will continuously introduce new customer experiences, technologies and innovations, serving as a dynamic platform for learning, collaboration and innovation for years to come.

About Synchrony:

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is proud to be named as #3 as a Great Place to Work® in India and is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

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