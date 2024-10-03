Synchrony Recognized Among India's Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women and Top 25 DEIB in 2024 by Great Place to Work® India

Synchrony celebrates its recognition as one of India's Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women and Top 25 for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) in 2024. This acknowledgment highlights the company's commitment to creating a gender-inclusive environment and nurturing diverse talent.

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, has been recognized as one of India's Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® (GPTW), and Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) 2024. These annual recognitions reaffirm Synchrony's continuous efforts to create a workplace where every employee feels valued, respected, and empowered.

Synchrony's recognition as a top workplace for women reflects its dedication to creating a gender-inclusive environment. The company offers a comprehensive range of initiatives and benefits, including 100% work-from-home flexibility, and supportive employee resource groups that promote a culture of belonging and inclusion. Programs and initiatives such as the 'Working Mothers Who Make It Work' from the Women's Network+ group are designed to support working mothers in navigating their careers. Synchrony prioritizes creating a culture where everyone feels welcomed and respected, regardless of background or identity, a commitment that is reflected in its diverse workforce and inclusive policies.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women and for our leadership in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging by Great Place to Work® India," said Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President, Human Resources—Asia at Synchrony. "At Synchrony, creating a culture of inclusion and caring is not just a goal—it's a responsibility we take seriously every day. From flexible work arrangements to leadership opportunities, we ensure that every employee, regardless of background or gender, has the support and resources to grow and lead. This recognition acknowledges the efforts of our entire team – from leadership at the forefront to our operational teams behind the scenes. Each of them contributes valuable efforts towards creating an environment of inclusiveness and acceptance," he added.

Kripa Krishnamoorthy, Senior Vice President, Talent Strategy - Asia, Synchrony added, "Synchrony treats equity, diversity and inclusion not as a program or policy, but as a strategic imperative. Synchrony strives to empower employees to bring their true selves to work every day. This recognition reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and providing equal opportunities for all, including emphasizing support for advancing women in their careers. We are proud of the culture we've built, where every individual feels supported and given the opportunity to succeed. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, motivating us to continually uphold our commitment to our equity, diversity, and inclusion."

Synchrony was recently ranked #2 among India's Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work in 2024, highlighting its commitment to employee well-being. The company provides extensive financial and logistical support for remote work, including mental health resources, and offers comprehensive medical insurance that covers everything from preventative care to fertility treatments. Its parental policies are inclusive, featuring paid parental and maternal leave that accommodates diverse family structures. Additionally, Synchrony has introduced 25 electric vehicles for employees, marking a significant step toward sustainable commuting solutions.

With a remarkable 94% participation rate in the Great Place to Work survey, Synchrony continues to demonstrate its commitment to employee engagement, total well-being, and cultivating an inclusive culture through innovative practices that empower all employees to thrive in their careers.

