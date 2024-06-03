Syndigo Study: Incomplete, Inconsistent Product Content Impacts Retailers' Sales

Data Disconnects Risk Retailer Reputation

In a marketplace where consumers have access to more information — and more vendors — than ever before, these data disconnects have long-term impacts on a retailer's and brand's reputation. Eighty-three percent of respondents said they were likely to leave a website without comprehensive content around the product they'd like to purchase, with 9 in 10 UK respondents agreeing. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they'd think less of a brand if they find incomplete or inaccurate information about its products online — an increase of 11% from just one year ago.

"Product content is hugely influential in guiding consumers' decision-making processes from purchase decisions to building brand loyalty, all underscored by the demand for unparalleled customer experiences," said Simon Angove, CEO at Syndigo. "This research shows that businesses around the world can unlock the value of their product data to accelerate sales by delivering richer, more engaging product content."

Visual Content Goes the Distance with Consumers

Forty percent of respondents said they expect 360-degree views of the product, while 39% said they need up-to-date images of the product and the packaging at a minimum. Nearly one in three want eye-catching graphics and photography displaying the product up-close.

Consumers' Sustainability Information Demands are Rising

For European countries in particular, eco-friendly-related information about products, such as how they impact environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, ranks high. Two-thirds of French respondents said ESG data is important, as did 58% of UK respondents.

"With growing regulatory demands across Europe, such as the new Digital Product Passport, it's understandable European consumers now expect more information on how the brands they buy act as good corporate citizens," said Karim Iskandar, President, Europe at Syndigo. "Accurate ESG reporting can create shopper trust. It's important for both manufacturers and retailers to closely track and share this data across the enterprise."

Survey Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 6480 adults (aged 18+) from the U.S. and Europe (France, Germany, U.K.). Fieldwork was undertaken online between 15th - 23rd April 2024. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all sampled countries.

