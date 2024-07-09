Synechron Launches 'Synechron Nexus Plus' AI Accelerators Program to Propel Corporate Growth

PUNE, India and LONDON and NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, announces the launch of its Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators Program. This features five AI-led solutions engineered to tackle some of the most pressing business and operational challenges faced by corporates today, ensuring significant advancements in capital raising, corporate development, and public ownership.

The new set of Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators solutions program includes:

Earnings Analyzer leverages AI and generative AI (GenAI) to deliver clarity in market sentiment analysis. It leverages publicly available information — with the flexibility to add paid data sources — offering text and speech analysis, sentiment scoring, sector-specific sentiment tracking, and enhanced visualization.

Company Filings accelerator is an AI-backed platform designed to help corporates prepare key company filings related to investor relations and corporate development. It eliminates information inconsistencies and reduces the burden of manual preparation and investigation.

Credit Memo Generation accelerator comprehensively evaluates a borrower's financial health and creditworthiness, helping financial institutions make informed decisions when approving loans. Leveraging GenAI, the solution automates data ingestion to improve credit memo generation.

Legal Agreement Wizard is GenAI-powered; it significantly increases the productivity and operational efficiency of legal professionals involved in the deal-making process, generating key insights for faster document review and better-informed decision-making.

LLM (Large Language Model) Sandbox is a framework for transforming local knowledge into conversational AI use cases, and a platform through which clients can manage, track, compare, and analyze multiple instances of domain-specific language models — fostering innovation and agility in AI applications.

The Synechron Nexus Plus suite is their 13th Accelerators Program, all of which aim to reflect the company's commitment to client-driven progress and operational excellence. With over a decade of AI expertise and an impressive tally of numerous prestigious industry awards in the innovation space, Synechron consistently demonstrates its dedication to transforming business processes through intelligent automation and advanced technology.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO, said of the launch of the Synechron Nexus Plus Accelerators Program, "This initiative directly addresses the specific needs of our clients, enhancing efficiency and positioning them for market leadership. With Synechron Nexus Plus, we're equipped to support our clients in the next stages of their growth, and our continued client-first mentality ensures that our work drives real value."

Sandeep Kumar, Head of FinLabs, added, "We're constantly working on new ways to contribute to our clients' success, helping them meet their current needs as well as anticipate future uses of AI. We're dedicated to driving adoption of AI and providing building blocks to our clients in their innovation journey."

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs, we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital, cloud-native, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+, and has 55 offices in 20 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

