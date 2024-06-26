Synechron to acquire Adelaide-headquartered companies Chamonix IT and Exposé to grow its digital transformation, engineering, AI, and data and analytics capabilities in Australia

This acquisition extends Synechron's reach across the country, establishing a presence in key hubs and unlocking new industries and clients.

SYDNEY and NEW YORK and LONDON and PUNE, India, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a global leader in digital transformation consulting for the financial and technology sectors, is proud to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Chamonix IT Management Consulting Pty Ltd and Exposé Data Pty Ltd. Both companies are headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, with additional operations in Melbourne and Brisbane and share a common goal of delivering digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and analytics expertise to clients across several key industries including government, healthcare, utilities, energy, and education. The definitive agreement with respect to the acquisition was signed on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

Chamonix IT, established in 2010, is the leading provider of digital transformation services to organizations in South Australia. With a skilled team of approximately 150 professionals, Chamonix IT has been pivotal in delivering cutting-edge solutions that address complex challenges and drive significant outcomes for enterprise-level and public sector clients. Chamonix IT's founders established Exposé as a new company in 2016 to bring the same level of expertise, this time focused specifically on data science and engineering, data modelling and visualization, and artificial intelligence. Among the fastest-growing IT organizations in Australia, Exposé currently has a team of approximately 50 people across the country.

The two organizations will join Synechron's core digital transformation consulting business alongside recently acquired iGreenData, which expanded Synechron's data and blockchain expertise in the financial services sector. With these additions, Synechron has effectively doubled its presence in the country, achieving coverage across major sectors. This strategic positioning allows the company to capitalize on the growing information technology (IT) investment in Australia encompassing SaaS, IT services, and analytics, while simultaneously enhancing its ability to offer support and solutions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-founder and CEO, commented, "We look forward to welcoming Chamonix IT and Exposé into the Synechron family when the acquisition is completed. They will enrich our presence in Australia, bringing fresh expertise and capabilities that complement our ongoing commitment in the region. This move will enhance our service offerings and drive significant value, strengthening our strategy of continuous innovation and client-focused solutions."

Scott Grigg, CEO of Chamonix IT, said, "Joining forces with Synechron is a significant milestone for us. Our shared dedication to excellence and innovation means we're exceptionally positioned to offer transformative digital solutions that are second to none."

Kelly Drewett, CEO of Exposé, added, "Becoming part of the Synechron family represents a massive opportunity. It accelerates our ability to innovate and empowers our employees to take on even more complex challenges on behalf of our clients."

Technology Holdings acted as the financial advisor to Chamonix IT and Exposé on the transaction.

About Synechron:

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+, and has 55 offices in 20 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About Chamonix IT:

Chamonix IT empowers businesses to excel through transformative IT services. Serving both enterprise and government organizations, Chamonix IT delivers tailored solutions that ensure long-term success. Chamonix IT's expertise spans Advisory, Cloud & Infrastructure, Application Innovation, Security, and Managed Services, enabling businesses to remain competitive and innovative in an ever-evolving landscape. By embracing an adaptable and flexible approach, Chamonix IT helps organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation to propel their business forward.

About Exposé:

Exposé is a leading data analytics and AI consulting firm delivering data-driven insights and business-focused outcomes to private and public sector clients across Australia. Exposé's approach is designed to give its clients the quickest and most cost-effective path to tackle data and AI opportunities through best practice. Clients benefit from Exposé's significant experience, research and development, and innovation, which is at the core of what we do and the values we uphold. Founded in 2016, Exposé is now the largest data analytics and AI business in South Australia and one of only a few female-led technology businesses in the region.

