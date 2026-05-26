Synergy Quantum Launches SynQ MobileOS Guard, a Quantum-Secure Android Operating System for Mobile Telephony

The mobile phone has become the single most exposed surface in modern communications. Voice calls, messages, signalling, and data all travel from the handset across mobile networks that were never designed to withstand the cryptographic capabilities of a quantum computer. Adversaries are already capturing and storing this traffic, confident that future quantum machines will let them decrypt it. For governments, defence agencies, regulated enterprises, and operators of critical infrastructure, this is a present-day liability with a quantum expiry date.

SynQ MobileOS Guard answers that liability directly. Rather than securing only what an application sees, it hardens the operating system itself and the entire link between the device and the networks it touches. The result is a phone whose voice, messaging, signalling, and data pathways are protected by post-quantum cryptography from the moment they leave the handset, with no change in how the user makes a call, sends a message, or opens an app.

A new layer in the Synergy Quantum platform

SynQ MobileOS Guard sits as a quantum-secure layer on top of SynQ Connect, the company's underlying secure-connectivity fabric. SynQ Connect establishes the cryptographically protected channels; SynQ MobileOS Guard extends that protection downwards into the operating system and outwards through the radio and network interfaces, so that the OS, the telephony stack, and the link to mobile, Wi-Fi, and enterprise networks are all governed by the same post-quantum trust model.

Classical and post-quantum cryptography are combined in a hybrid design, so the platform is secure against today's threats and resilient against tomorrow's quantum adversary. The architecture is aligned with emerging international standards for post-quantum cryptography and with the direction global regulators are taking on quantum-readiness for mobile communications.

"The mobile phone is the most exposed surface in modern communications, and it is the place where post-quantum readiness has been hardest to deliver. With SynQ MobileOS Guard, we are giving governments, regulated industries, and critical-infrastructure operators a real, deployable answer: a phone that looks and behaves like any other Android device for the user, but whose operating system and link to the network are protected against both today's threats and tomorrow's quantum adversary."- Jay Oberai, Founder, Synergy Quantum

Built for organisations whose secrets must outlast the quantum threat

SynQ MobileOS Guard is built for organisations whose information must remain confidential for years to come and whose people work from mobile devices in the field, in the office, and on the move. That includes ministries of defence and intelligence services, diplomatic missions, central banks and financial institutions, healthcare systems, critical infrastructure operators, telecom carriers, and enterprises with high-value intellectual property.

For the user, the experience is familiar. The device looks and behaves like a standard Android phone. For the security and compliance leader, the difference is decisive. Telephony, messaging, and data on the device are no longer dependent on cryptography that quantum computers are expected to break. The organisation gains a demonstrable, deployable answer to post-quantum readiness for its mobile workforce.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum builds quantum-secure communications and connectivity platforms for governments, regulated enterprises, and critical-infrastructure operators. Its product family includes SynQ Connect, a quantum-secure connectivity fabric, and SynQ MobileOS Guard, a quantum-secure Android operating system for mobile telephony. The company's mission is to close the gap between today's mobile and network estate and the post-quantum future the world is already moving towards. For more information, visit synergyquantum.in.

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