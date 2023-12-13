Syngene International announces the winners of the 2nd edition of the Annual Science Quiz held in Dakshin Kannada, Bangalore and Hyderabad

Government Higher Primary School, Haaragadde - Bangalore , Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Government Higher Primary School - Katipalla and Hyderabad Zilla Panchayat High School - Shamirpet were declared the winners among 150 other government schools identified in the region.

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngene International Ltd, a leading integrated research, development, and manufacturing services organization, is proud to announce Government Higher Primary School, Haaragadde, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Government Higher Primary School, Katipalla and Hyderabad Zilla Panchayat High School, Shamirpet as the winners of the second edition of the annual Science Quiz 'Synquizitive'. This year, the initiative celebrates the company's 30th anniversary. Themed "Think, Learn, Win! Enable, Amplify, Empower!" the quiz competition aimed to provide equal opportunities, motivation, and talent identification for students in government schools across Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada and Hyderabad.

Commemorating Syngene International’s three decades of excellence, SYNQUIZITIVE – Children’s Science Quiz was held across three locations in 150 government schools in Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada and Hyderabad, reaching ~7500 students. This annual event was designed to inspire children in government schools to delve into scientific studies and consider future career paths. The event in Bangalore was graced by Dr. Tessy Thomas, DG Aeronautical Systems at DRDO; Dr. Vasudev Aatre, former head of DRDO; Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Syngene’s non-executive chairperson; Mr. K Thigarajan, Executive Vice Chairman, Agastya International Foundation and Dr. Anupama Shetty, Mission Director at Biocon Foundation.

The quiz covered a total of 150 schools across the three locations (Dakshin Kannada – 25, Hyderabad – 25 and Bangalore– 100), creating excitement in the academic community. The program is implemented in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation and Biocon Foundation, the charitable arm of the Biocon Group of companies. As a part of this initiative employees of Syngene volunteered to help run the program, conducting the preliminary rounds, evaluating the answers and mentoring the children during the course of this initiative.

Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, commenting on the occasion stated, "Through initiatives like the science quiz, we believe in igniting the flame of curiosity and knowledge, ensuring that every student, regardless of background, has the opportunity to explore the wonders of science and shape a brighter future. The purpose of the quiz is to make learning science an easily accessible and enriching experience for children, providing them with a better understanding of the world around them."

The science quiz successfully provided students in government schools with an equal opportunity to engage in science education, and encouraged them to be curious about the subject and its impact on everyday life, irrespective of socioeconomic backgrounds. Serving as a motivational tool, the quiz inspired children in government schools to pursue scientific studies and consider future career paths. Moreover, the quizzes played a crucial role in identifying students with a natural aptitude for science.

"Beyond the competition, we've witnessed the transformative impact on students, fostering a deeper appreciation for science and cultivating critical thinking skills. This initiative has not only encouraged academic excellence but has also sparked a passion for discovery, paving the way for future scientists and innovators. By breaking barriers and making science enjoyable, we aim to create a lasting impact on these young minds, inspiring a lifelong love for learning and inquiry," Dr Shetty, added.

A comprehensive question bank with interactive science questions based on real-life situations and appropriate to the curriculum was created. Schools were oriented about the initiative, and a 20-minute test with 20 questions in multiple-choice format was conducted. The top three students [one from class 6 and two from class 7] from schools were selected for the final round, with Government Higher Primary School, Haaragadde, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Government Higher Primary School, Katipalla and Hyderabad Zilla Panchayat High School, Shamirpet winning the quiz from Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada and Hyderabad respectively.

The students selected in the final round were also mentored during the course of a week to help them excel. Medals and cash prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 12,000 & Rs. 9,000 were bestowed upon the top three teams, being were bestowed upon the top three teams, along with consolation prizes of Rs. 4,500 being awarded to three schools across each location. The winning schools at each location will also receive smart classroom infrastructure. It will come with a furnished classroom and EdTech devices to harness technology and transform classroom into interactive and highly engaging digital classroom. Additionally, a rolling trophy was presented to the school that secured the top spot.

Students and teachers alike have praised the program for its impact on learning. A student from one of the schools shared, "The science quiz has opened a new world of possibilities for me. It's not just about winning a competition; it's about discovering the joy of science and realizing that learning can be exciting. The hands-on experience and mentorship have fueled my curiosity, and I'm inspired to pursue a future in science, thanks to this incredible initiative."

Reflecting on the program's approach, a teacher mentioned, "As an educator, witnessing the impact of the Syngene Science Quiz on our students has been truly rewarding. It goes beyond textbooks and classrooms, creating an environment where learning becomes an adventure. The quiz has not only enhanced their academic understanding but has also instilled critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It's a testament to the power of experiential learning in shaping young minds."

Launched in 2022 in Anekal, Karnataka, with 50 schools, the science quiz has expanded its reach this year, encompassing Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada, and Hyderabad. Through this initiative, Syngene aspires to create a positive impact, reaching 7,500 students across 150 government schools spread across the three locations.

The science quiz aligns with Syngene's broader initiatives in supporting science education and research. Anupama highlighted the various other programs the company is involved in, including the Mobile Science Lab, and the Lab On Bike.

