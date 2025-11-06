Systematix Group Strengthens Leadership Team; Appoints Industry Veterans Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta to lead their Private Wealth Business

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systematix Group, a leading diversified financial services powerhouse with a 40-year legacy, today announced the appointment of two distinguished industry leaders - Mr. Bhaskar Hazra and Mr. Partha Sengupta - to head its Private Wealth Business. The duo joins as Joint Managing Director & CEO - Private Wealth Business, reflecting the Group's accelerated strategic focus on building a premier and differentiated wealth management platform.

With businesses spanning brokerage, investment banking, wealth and asset management, and NBFC, Systematix Group today comprises more than 300 professionals and serves ~13,000 wealth and asset management clients, overseeing over INR 10,000 crore in assets. Its flagship entity, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is publicly listed. The Group has recently reinforced its alternatives platform with a new suite of AIF Funds investing across SME, Pre-IPO & Secondaries, and Real Estate Credit strategies.

Bringing over five decades of combined global leadership experience, Mr. Hazra and Mr. Sengupta are poised to drive the private wealth business franchise into its next phase of growth, scale, and client-centric innovation across India and key international markets.

Mr. Bhaskar Hazra, with more than 26 years of experience, has held senior leadership roles across Consumer and Private Banking at Barclays Private Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and GE Countrywide, spanning across India, UAE and other key global markets. He will steer the strategic direction, strengthen market expansion across India and the Middle East and will champion digital transformation at Systematix Private Wealth Business.

Mr. Partha Sengupta, with over 27 years across banking, wealth management, strategy and business transformation, has led businesses at Axis Bank, TrustPlutus Wealth Managers and Standard Chartered Bank. He will focus on building a future-ready, technology-centric and deeply client-focused wealth management platform.

Speaking on the appointments, Mr. Nikhil Khandelwal, Managing Director, Systematix Group, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Bhaskar and Partha to the Systematix family. Their strategic foresight, proven leadership, and deep industry expertise will enable us to build a world-class private wealth business franchise grounded in trust, innovation, and long-term value creation. This marks a defining milestone in our journey to broaden and strengthen our financial services portfolio."

Mr. Bhaskar Hazra, Joint Managing Director & CEO - Private Wealth Business, added:

"I'm firmly committed to shaping Systematix Private Wealth into a trusted, forward-thinking institution deep rooted in integrity, innovation and enduring client partnerships. We aim to build a legacy platform that grows and protects wealth while empowering clients to fulfil aspirations across generations."

Mr. Partha Sengupta, Joint Managing Director & CEO - Private Wealth Business, stated:

"India's rapidly expanding affluent and HNI segment presents a significant opportunity to build a differentiated wealth platform. Systematix, with its strong foundation, strategic focus, and market insights, is well-positioned to create a scalable, customer-centric wealth ecosystem. I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey."

This strategic leadership enhancement underscores Systematix Group's commitment to delivering holistic, research-driven, and digitally enabled wealth solutions tailored to the evolving needs of affluent and high-net-worth clients.

About Systematix Group:

Founded in 1985 by Mr. CP Khandelwal, Systematix Group has evolved into one of India's leading financial services institutions built on the pillars of trust, ethics, and performance. The Group offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and advisory services across its Brokerage, Investment banking, ECM, Wealth and Asset Management businesses. Systematix serves a diversified client base including FIIs, domestic institutions, insurers, banks, corporates, promoters, HNIs, and retail investors. With a strong pan-India presence across 30+ cities, key hubs include Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad and Ujjain, servicing over 40,000+ registered clients.