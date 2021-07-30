SysTools Launched Cloud Data Migration Service & Email Migration Software to Accelerate the Digital Transformation

"The most difficult aspect of cloud migration is its complexity; as a result of the deployment structure and methods necessary for developing and maintaining cloud migration, most businesses seek to outsource core cloud migration services, SysTools understands this need and provides frictionless data migration experience to our customers," said Debasish Pramanik, Managing Director & Co-Founder of SysTools.

Simplifying cloud data migration journey: After analyzing and researching, SysTools team clearly understands that many companies are concerned about the following challenges and need help in planning their migration strategy and execution.

60% organizations want migration without disrupting critical business applications

43% have fear of data loss

76% organizations are lacking in data migration planning & execution

58% do not have skilled internal resources

SysTools Cloud Migration software and Service simplifies the end-to-end journey of cloud email data migration, from SoW creation for the migration, prerequisites settings on source and destination, pre-migration preparations, project Management (Capacity Planning, Timeline planning and dedicated resources assignment from SysTools Managed Services Team), remote migration of drive Documents, online dashboard for customer to view the progress of the migration to arranging required hardware, SysTools has made it simple.

Customers and partners are experiencing the benefits of SysTools Service and are able to perform migrations faster, and it is allowing them to allocate more of their IT money to more important operational services and significant digital transformation initiatives.

According to the research, cloud migration services will grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 to USD 9.5 billion by 2022. "There are many factors, including lower prices, flexibility, agility, and security, are projected to fuel demand for cloud migration, and many organizations have yet to begin their migration journey due to the complexity of moving multiple applications," said Anurag Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of SysTools.

About SysTools

SysTools believe in the motto 'innovate to simplify'. The cutting edge technology & expert resource team makes it easy for enterprises to adopt and work on technologies they introduce. SysTools is one of the leaders in the domain of Data Migration Service, Cyber Security Service, Microsoft Azure Cloud Consulting, Messaging Infrastructure Service, Digital Forensics, and Data Backup & Recovery.

Data Migration Service & Software

Powerful, fast and secure way for migrating existing cloud data to another cloud platform without any hassle. We offer migration services for these cloud platforms: G Suite to Microsoft Office 365, One Drive to One Drive, G Drive to One Drive, Microsoft Office 365 to Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Office 365 to G Suite, G Suite to G Suite, Lotus Notes/IBM Verse to Microsoft Office 365, Lotus Notes/IBM Verse to G Suite, Google Drive to Google Drive, Exchange Server to Microsoft Office 365, etc.

Cyber Security Service (Managed SOC)

We provide a combination of technology solutions and a strong set of processes to detect, analyze and respond proactively to cyber threats. Continuously Monitor the security of systems and data activities in real-time, to know what is connected to network, endpoints and servers at all times. Detect threats, unauthorized behavior and suspicious activities when they appear in the network.

Microsoft Azure Cloud Consulting

Manage Azure Cloud infrastructure. Migrate, deploy and monitor Azure cloud in a secure way to accelerate cloud adoption. What we cover: Compute Services, Storage & Active Directory, Data Analytics & AI, Network Services, Cloud Migration, Cloud Operates, DevOps Advising, and Cloud Optimize Advising.

Messaging

Consultancy services to manage messaging infrastructure and monitor mail servers and mail files in a secure way. Support services on platform like HCL Domino, Microsoft Office 365, G Suite, Messaging Administration, User & Role Management, and License consulting as per customer requirements.

Digital Forensics

We respond, prevent, and cure the forensic challenges of organizations with 100% accuracy and completeness. Provide computer forensics, cyber forensics & security labs, Email forensics, mobile forensics, cloud forensics, digital multimedia forensics.

Data Backup & Recovery

Provides data backup & recovery software solutions to backup & restore lost or permanently deleted data and it includes hard drive data recovery, USB Drive, Solid state Drive, External disks.

SysTools has been a leading specialist in the enterprise data management space since 15 years. Founded in 2007, headquartered in US, with offices in India, SysTools manages the entire lifecycle of corporate data independently of platform and data formats. Their migration plan reduces the operational cost by 40% and efforts by IT admins by 60% and guarantees 100% completion and access to data. SySTools Software review including Emirates, Puma, Capgemini, Samsung & Honeywell benefit from SysTools cost efficient, agile and smart data management solutions and programs.

