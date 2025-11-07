TACC Positions India as a Global Hub for Advanced Energy Materials

Leveraging HEG's global legacy, the company aims to build a cost-competitive and export-ready manufacturing base for the world's clean energy transition

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The TACC, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is strategically positioning India to emerge as a serious global player in advanced energy materials — a critical segment driving the worldwide shift toward clean mobility and renewable energy storage.

Building on the scale, credibility, and export legacy of HEG Limited, the world's largest exporter of graphite electrodes and a flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, TACC is developing a cost-competitive, high-quality domestic manufacturing base that will cater to both Indian cell manufacturers and international customers.

TACC's strategy capitalizes on India's geographic advantage, skilled engineering talent, and rising domestic demand for clean energy technologies. Together, these factors create a unique ecosystem where research, innovation, and industrial scale can coexist and thrive.

The company's upcoming manufacturing facilities are designed to meet international standards, bridging the global supply gap in critical energy materials while ensuring long-term cost efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

Mr. Ankur Khaitan, MD and CEO, TACC, said, "We represents India's entry into the global advanced materials landscape, not as a low-cost alternative, but as a quality-driven, innovation-led partner. Our goal is to make India indispensable to the world's clean energy transition."

With the world's demand for lithium-ion batteries expected to surge exponentially over the next decade, global manufacturers are seeking to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on a handful of producing nations. TACC's entry into large-scale anode material manufacturing directly addresses this gap, providing technologically advanced, locally sourced, and globally competitive materials that meet international performance benchmarks.

TACC's vision aligns closely with the Government of India's push for AtmaNirbhar Bharat and Make in India, particularly in the energy and mobility sectors. By building indigenous capability in critical materials, TACC contributes to both economic self-reliance and technological sovereignty in one of the world's most strategic industries.

As the company's facilities come online, TACC intends to become a key partner in the global EV and energy storage ecosystem, enabling India to move beyond consumption and play a leadership role in the supply, innovation, and export of clean energy technologies.

About TACC Limited:

The Advanced Carbons Company (TACC Limited) is a green technology venture from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, designed to accelerate innovation in energy storage materials and next-generation carbon applications. A wholly owned subsidiary of HEG Limited, TACC brings over five decades of expertise in graphite production to develop high-performance anode materials, graphene derivatives, and advanced carbon solutions tailored for emerging technologies across sectors.

Strategically located on a 100-acre integrated campus near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, TACC operates India's first commercial-scale plant for battery-grade synthetic graphite anode material with an annual capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes in the first phase. It also houses a 200 metric tonne demonstration plant, a dedicated Innovation Centre, and a 4,000+ metric tonne facility for graphene production, including Graphene Oxide (GO), Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO), Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNPs), and various functionalized forms.