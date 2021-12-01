TactoTek Oy Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Industrial Resource Usage and Reducing Energy Use With Its In-Mold Structural Electronics Solution

TactoTek's IMSE solution reduces material and energy use, enabling it to meet stricter European Union regulations for improved industrial resource usage. Together with minimal waste streams and clean additive processes, the structural solution is more environment-friendly than conventional electronics. The structural parts also:

Reduce plastics use by up to 70% and lowers greenhouse gas emissions by up to 35%. The cumulative effect of reducing the amount of materials, value and mass of parts further reduces the environmental impact of up- and downstream logistics.

Use stimulation processes to reduce the number of prototypes required to prepare an IMSE part, making it ready for serial production.

Integrate structure, cosmetic, and electronic functions into a single, seamless piece to reduce the number of manufacturing tools required in comparison to traditional electronics fabrication, by up to 90%.

Mike Valenti, an industry analyst, asserts, "TactoTek IMSE structures are thin, typically 2mm-4mm wall thickness, and can conform to complex shapes and, thus, can deliver electronic functionality in locations difficult or prohibitive for conventional electronics. They integrate mechanical structure, cosmetic surfaces, and electronic functions such as lighting, touch controls and antennas, into the thin wall thickness, reducing assembly depth by up to 90% and making it easier to integrate electronic features into tight spaces. It also reduces weight by up to 70%, in turn reducing automobile fuel consumption."

The IMSE solution also offers great reliability, high performance value, and exceptional customer service and purchase experiences. Its single-piece construction reduces the number of tools, suppliers, and parts source and inventory, streamlining supply chains and supporting competitive economics.

Valenti explains, "The IMSE technology effectively converts individual thin films, adhesives, and electronic parts into a single part that is lightweight, durable, and delivers reduced total cost of ownership while providing engineers greater design freedom."

TactoTek Oy recently demonstrated the reduced environmental impact of its IMSE structures. Its strong performance earns its Frost & Sullivan's 2021 European New Product Innovation Award in structural electronics.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About TactoTek Oy

TactoTek is the leading provider of Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSE®) solutions that integrate printed circuitry and electronic components into 3D injection molded plastics. Leading IMSE use cases include human-machine interfaces (HMI), connectivity and electronic styling features for automotive, smart home, appliances and other markets. TactoTek develops and industrializes IMSE technology, creates mass production ready IMSE prototypes, and licenses IMSE technology for 3rd party IMSE part design and global mass production.

TactoTek is funded by international leaders in finance and industry committed to advancing technology solutions that benefit consumers and the environment. TactoTek investors include 3M Ventures, Repsol Energy Ventures, Faurecia Ventures, Conor Venture Partners, Voima Ventures, Nordic Option Oy, Nidoco AB and Cornes Technologies Limited. For more information, please visit www.tactotek.com.

