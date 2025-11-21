Tageos Launches New NFC and Dual-Frequency RFID Inlays for Enhanced Consumer Engagement and Anti-Tamper Applications

The company's two new products—the EOS-920 and the EOS-620 Seal—are designed to meet the evolving needs of a wide range of industries, where product authentication, supply chain efficiency and transparency, and consumer engagement are essential

MONTPELLIER, France, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tageos, a global leader in RFID and wireless IoT inlays and tags, today announced two new additions to its growing portfolio. Developed in close collaboration with EM Microelectronic, a pioneer in RFID for more than 30 years, the new products offer Near Field Communication (NFC) and Dual-Frequency (HF/NFC and UHF) functionality for tagging a broad variety of goods and packaging.

The new EOS-920 EM4332 NFC inlay combines Tageos' expertise in antenna design and sustainable high-quality mass manufacturing with EM Microelectronic's advanced chip capabilities, offering superior performance for secure product authentication, smart packaging and proof of presence applications, as well as enhanced consumer engagement for a wide range of markets. Equipped with EM Microelectronic's em|linq ICs (EM4332), the NFC Forum Type 2-compliant product features a pre-programmed unique 7-byte ID, 308-bytes user memory, and special cryptographic functions for enhanced security. With a compact antenna size of 20 mm / 0.79 in diameter, the product is available in dry, wet and plastic-face delivery formats.

The second new product innovation—the EOS-620 Seal EM4425—expands the product family of anti-tamper inlays offered by Tageos. The EOS-620 Seal features a sophisticated tamper-loop design and tamper-detection interface powered by EM Microelectronic's em|echo-V ICs (EM4425), enabling both HF/NFC and RAIN RFID (UHF) dual-frequency use cases on a single chip. Typical RAIN RFID applications include supply chain management and inventory visibility in segments such as retail, food and beverage, healthcare & pharma, logistics, and manufacturing. HF/NFC functionalities allow consumers and retailers alike to verify product origin with a simple smartphone tap, while unlocking digital experiences, enriched product information, and personalized loyalty programs.

The EOS-620 Seal EM4425 inlay complies with NFC Forum Type 5 specs and offers user-configurable non-volatile shared memory accessible via NFC and RAIN RFID. The new product is available in dry, wet and paper-face form factors as of now.

"The em|linq chips give every product a secure digital identity that consumers can verify instantly with a simple tap," said Pierre Muller, Manager of the RFID Business Unit at EM Microelectronic. "Each interaction builds trust and ensures authenticity, making transparency real and protection reliable—whether for medicines, premium beverages, or high-value goods. Furthermore, the em|echo-V HF-UHF combination bridges the chasm between the B2B use cases using professional, closed-loop RAIN RFID infrastructure and B2C use cases, allowing each consumer to interact with the product via their smartphone in a complete open-loop environment, making it an ideal support for implementing Digital Product Passport (DPP)."

"By enabling highly secure product authentication, enhanced consumer engagement, and improved supply chain transparency, all without compromising functionality, Tageos once again underscores its leadership in RFID and wireless IoT innovation," said Hector Gomez, VP of Specialty Products at Tageos. "The new EOS-920 EM4332 and EOS-620 Seal EM4425 inlays reinforce our commitment to support label converters and their customers to build trust directly into their products."

Tageos' market partners, ForgeStop and 4iD Solutions, have already received significant customer interest with first deployments such as IFA Celtics based on these new products. At two upcoming tradeshows in India—CPHI & PMEC 2025 (25-27 Nov, booth# 15A.A90), and the Brews & Spirits Expo 2025 (27-29 Nov, booth# B203)—all partners, ForgeStop, 4iD Solutions, EM Microelectronic and Tageos, will jointly showcase their latest innovations and strengths.

