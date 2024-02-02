Taggd Applauds Union Budget 2024 for Visionary Embrace of Human Capital and Ambitious Goals

NEW DELHI, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taggd analyzes the Union Budget 2024, the emphasis on human capital development emerges as a key driver for India's ambitious goals. The allocation towards outcome-based upskilling investments, spanning sectors like Information Technology, Renewable Energy, BFSI, and more, sets the stage for a workforce equipped for the challenges of tomorrow.

The government's commitment to digital infrastructure and upskilling in tech talent ensures that opportunities are maximized, addressing the slump in the IT industry and opening avenues across various sectors. This aligns with the growing demand for digital expertise in areas like automobiles, BFSI, and Retail, marking a significant stride towards a digitally empowered workforce.

Crucially, the focus on social security for gig workers signifies a forward-looking approach to the evolving employment landscape. With the gig economy projected to grow substantially, ensuring the well-being and security of this segment becomes paramount.

The FM's announcement of 50-year interest-free loans for innovation in sunrise sectors marks a golden era for our tech-savvy youth. This visionary step not only propels innovation but also positions India as a global player in research and development.

The budget's spotlight on infrastructure, tourism projects, and the expansion of key rail initiatives paints a picture of a nation gearing up for unprecedented development. The trinity of democracy, demography, and diversity takes center stage, driving aspirations and ensuring inclusive growth.

Commenting on the interim budget, Devashish Sharma, CEO and founding member of Taggd says, "Union Budget 2024 unfolds a visionary narrative, prioritizing human capital and steering India towards ambitious goals. Noteworthy highlights encompass strategic upskilling investments for growing talent across diverse sectors - including Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Manufacturing and Tech R&D.

The groundbreaking announcement of 50-year interest-free loans for innovation heralds a golden era for our tech-savvy youth, positioning India as a global hub for research and development.

Infrastructure projects, tourism initiatives, and expanded rail networks depict a nation gearing up for unprecedented development. The trinity of democracy, demography, and diversity takes center stage, propelling inclusive growth.

In essence, Union Budget 2024 lays a robust foundation for a holistic and empowered India, aligning with our collective vision of achieving developed nation status by 2047. Combined with investments in green energy, infrastructure, and R&D, this budget positions us to meet the projected 25% hiring intent increase in sectors like Core, Energy, and Manufacturing as forecasted India Decoding Jobs 2024."

About Taggd

Taggd, India's Digital Recruiting firm, is revolutionizing talent acquisition with its industry leading solutions. Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. Led by CEO Devashish Sharma, Taggd has over 15 years of experience, managing the recruitment process for 100,000 positions annually. Offering comprehensive solutions across 14 sectors, including technology, engineering, and automotive, Taggd delivers tangible business gains for clients. Trusted by prominent brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE and many more, Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Recognized by global analyst firm Nelson Hall, Taggd seamlessly blends human expertise with data-driven insights, empowering businesses to make successful hires and drive growth