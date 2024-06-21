Taiwan's Leading Crypto Market Leader BitoGroup Partners with Digital Bank to Launch World's First Crypto-Friendly Bank Account

TAIPEI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitoGroup, the leading cryptocurrency market leader in Taiwan, today announced its partnership with Far Eastern International Bank Bankee to launch the world's first dedicated crypto-friendly bank account. As cryptocurrency adoption by international institutions continues to grow, BitoGroup began serving financial institutions two years ago, setting a precedent as the first cryptocurrency exchange to form an alliance with financial institutions. This partnership promotes seamless integration between traditional banks and third-party payment processors. It represents a significant breakthrough for the financial market and has sparked considerable interest within Taiwan's financial sectors. By collaborating with large institutions, BitoGroup aims to strengthen the cryptocurrency ecosystem and plays a crucial role in driving innovation in financial technology.

The world's first dedicated bank account for cryptocurrency users is the result of three years of research and effort by BitoGroup and Bankee. This innovative service was achieved by integrating the systems and service processes of the two companies, while ensuring compliance with regulations and supervisory measures, and prioritizing user's experience.

"Both BitoGroup and Bankee place great emphasis on the security of member assets, platform stability, and user transaction experience," said Titan Cheng, Founder and CEO of BitoGroup., "Since the initial pilot phase, we have received positive feedback from the community. The Bankee dedicated account can be linked to BitoPro's exchange account and set up in as little as one hour, significantly enhancing user's convenience. During the pilot phase, the average daily transaction amount per user increased by 25%. With over one million members in Taiwan, we expect explosive growth once the service is officially launched.

Cheng emphasized that the cryptocurrency community is excited about the collaboration between exchanges and traditional financial institutions. This collaboration will positively improve user confidence in transactions and reverse the negative image of cryptocurrency scams. In the future, BitoGroup will join forces with Bankee to introduce more services, enriching the flexibility of utilizing both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

BitoPro has also partnered with Taiwan's largest third-party payment processors, Neweb Technologies, to launch "BitoPay", enabling 300,000 merchants and millions of members to use cryptocurrency for payments, making "BitoPay" the most widely accepted crypto payment solution in Taiwan.

BitoGroup believes that partnering with large institutions to integrate cryptocurrency use into existing operational systems is not only the best way to promote cryptocurrency usage but also fosters innovation. Initiatives such as exchanging convenience store loyalty points for digital currency, enabling cryptocurrency payments through e-commerce third-party payment services, and the recent launch of crypto-friendly accounts with Bankee, all contribute to expanding the existing ecosystem. BitoGroup's robust blockchain infrastructure, combined with a focus on optimizing service processes through technology, will create a win-win situation for institutions, exchanges, and users.

Taiwan's cryptocurrency industry has officially entered a new era of regulation with the establishment of the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Association. BitoGroup's founder and CEO, Titan Cheng, has been elected as the first Chairman of the VASP Association. This close cooperation between cryptocurrency and traditional financial institutions will help strengthen the trust of regulatory authorities and financial institutions in the cryptocurrency industry, laying a solid foundation for the crypto-financial system.

About BitoGroup

Founded in 2014, BitoGroup aims to use blockchain technology to achieve the goal of inclusive finance, including assisting companies and consumers to enter the new era of Web3. The businesses of the group include BitoPro (a cryptocurrency exchange), BELS (an NFT empowerment platform), and O2 META (a metaverse-focused social media platform).