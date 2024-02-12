Takshashila Institution Announces Technology Geopolitics Fellowship for Aspiring Scholars

At the end of the Fellowship, three papers will be awarded ₹1 lakh each in prize money for research papers determined by the jury

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Takshashila Institution, India's premier independent centre for research and education in public policy, has announced its Network for Advanced Study of Technology Geopolitics (NAST) Fellowship, a unique programme that aims to build high-quality scholarship in India at the intersection of technology and geopolitics. Discussions around emerging and critical technologies often lack a prudent understanding of how emerging technologies, geoeconomics, and geopolitics interact and can play a pivotal role in shaping India's national power. This fellowship aims to bridge this gap.

"This multi-year programme will create a cross-disciplinary community of scholars and a body of knowledge that will inform policy, strategy, economics, technology and society," said Pranay Kotasthane, Deputy Director and Chair of the High-Tech Geopolitics Programme at The Takshashila Institution.

NAST invites applications from researchers from any background, including from universities, research institutes, media, government services and industry, who are enthusiastic about undertaking fresh research on the intersection between emerging technologies, geoeconomics and geopolitics.

The NAST Fellowship offers opportunities for fellows to work under the co-guidance of foremost experts and work towards a publication in the leading journals and publications in the field. In addition, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh will be awarded to each of the three best papers determined by the jury.

NAST fellows will undertake research in one or more of the following areas: advanced telecommunications like 5G/6G, etc; artificial intelligence; free and open-source software and technologies; biotechnology and bioeconomy; nuclear technologies; quantum computing; space technologies; semiconductors; rare earth; or any other critical and emerging technology domain.

Prospective fellows must either be working or studying in India, have at least an undergraduate degree and be proficient in English.

The application window for the Pioneer NAST Fellowship Cohort is now open:

January 31, 2024 - Call for Proposals

Call for Proposals March 10, 2024 – Research proposal submission deadline

Research proposal submission deadline April 10, 2024 - Evaluation & notification of selected research proposals

Evaluation & notification of selected research proposals April 15, 2024 – Start of NAST fellowship

Start of NAST fellowship June 15, 2024 – Deadline for submission of first draft

Deadline for submission of first draft August 15, 2024 - Deadline for submission of second draft

Deadline for submission of second draft October 4-6, 2024 - 2-day academic workshop with mentors and fellows in Bengaluru

2-day academic workshop with mentors and fellows in Bengaluru November 30, 2024 – Submission of final draft to mentors

Submission of final draft to mentors January 31, 2024 – Submission of final draft to NAST team

Submission of final draft to NAST team February 28, 2025 - Selection & award of top 3 paper submissions by an independent jury

How will candidates be selected?

Prospective fellows must submit a brief research proposal (2000 words max) demonstrating their interest and capability to complete the project. The proposal submission process begins on January 31st, 2024, and ends on March 10th, 2024. The proposal should clearly state the current gaps in research and how the author(s) would approach the issue.

Along with the research proposal submission, the author(s) must also send a past writing sample, either published or unpublished, on any topic that is more than 1000 words.

Up to three authors can submit a joint proposal. Multidisciplinary approaches and collaborations are encouraged.

Post-screening process

After evaluation and screening, selected applicants will be invited to join the fellowship and assigned mentors based on their research proposal. The best research outputs will be rewarded with cash prizes and commendations.

About Takshashila

The Takshashila Institution is an independent centre for research and education in public policy. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organisation that seeks to transform India through better public policies, and bridging the governance gap by developing better public servants, civil society leaders, professionals, and informed citizens. Takshashila creates change by connecting good people, to good ideas and good networks. It produces independent policy research in a number of areas of governance, it grooms civic leaders through its online education programmes and engages in public discourse through its publications and digital media.

For more details, visit: https://takshashila.org.in/network-for-advanced-study-of-technology-geopolitics

You may also contact:

Pranay Kotasthane

Chair, High-Tech Geopolitics Programme

Deputy Director, Takshashila Institution

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055409/Takshashila_Logo.jpg