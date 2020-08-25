Talview Launches a Robust Remote Proctoring Solution for Exam Integrity: Talview Proview Live Proctoring

The pandemic has necessitated alternative forms of testing the knowledge of students across the globe. Talview has seen a significant increase in the demand for its remote proctoring tools to facilitate a credible and secure remote online testing experience. With Talview Proview Live Proctoring, it will be foraying into the unexplored domain of hybrid proctoring by merging the best of both live and AI-led proctoring.

Here, a human proctor assisted by automated proctoring provides a double-check in real-time to maintain an exam's integrity while taking care of the candidate experience.

Its prominent features include exam monitoring and intervention in real-time, live chat and announcement facility, AI-enabled facial recognition, two-factor authentication, easy integration with any test engine, multi-device compatibility, exhaustive report generation, test integrity scoring, and so much more.

What sets Talview apart from other EdTech providers is its robust proctoring technology that is highly scalable and cost-efficient, along with a thorough proctor empanelment & monitoring process ensuring high quality of service. Additionally, its contemporary UI and top-notch non-intrusive design make for a safe and secure candidate experience. It also has added security features like AI facial recognition, copy/paste blocking, test access restrictions, 360° test environment check, browser freezing, question paper watermarking, and much more, ensuring 100% integrity.

"This is one more step toward our vision of enabling every individual to build the best career for themselves by facilitating affordable education, anywhere anytime," said Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO at Talview.

Talview's education solutions are already successfully used by institutions such as City & Guilds, EWU, XLRI, DigiPen, CLFP, NITIE, Pitsco, LPP Learning, and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.talview.com/proview-live-proctoring or reach out at [email protected]

About Talview

Launched in 2017, Talview's AI-powered candidate experience platform is the fastest way to remotely screen, interview, and test top talent and students. Our chatbot, live and asynchronous video interviewing, assessments, and remote proctoring solutions use advanced NLP and AI technology to empower our clients to select high-quality applicants anytime and anywhere and administer tests and exams securely. With our 100% mobile experience, you can easily automate routine tasks, build talent pools, and integrate data seamlessly.

