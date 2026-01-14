Tamil Nadu Commissions Integrated Reservoir Management Centre for Chennai

System developed by Canarys Automations will enable real-time, data-driven management of Poondi, Chembarabakkam and Red Hills reservoirs

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the successful commissioning of the Urban Flood Management Centre (UFMC) in Gorakhpur, the Government of Tamil Nadu has commissioned the Integrated Reservoir Management Centre (IRMC) for Chennai, marking a significant step in strengthening flood preparedness and coordinated reservoir operations. The system powering the centre has been developed and integrated by Canarys Automations Limited (ISIN: INE0QG301017).

The IRMC was formally inaugurated at the Indian Coast Guard Campus, Varuna Salai, Chennai, in the presence of the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru Udayanidhi Stalin, Hon’ble Minister for Water Resources Thiru Duraimurugan, and Hon’ble Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Thiru P. K. Sekar Babu.

At the core of the IRMC is the Autonomous Reservoir Decision-Making System (ARDMS), a technology platform that integrates flood early-warning capabilities, SCADA-controlled gate operations, IoT-based field sensors, and AI-ML driven decision intelligence. The system enables end-to-end, real-time reservoir operations in line with the 3R principle of reservoir management – Retention, Regulation, and Release.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Shyam Mantha, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Canarys Automations, said the commissioning of ARDMS represents a shift from manual and reactive dam operations to a more proactive, data-driven, and climate-resilient water management framework. He added that reservoir operations will now be centrally monitored and coordinated from the newly established IRMC at Varuna Salai, located within the Indian Coast Guard premises in Chennai.

The system has been implemented to manage Chennai's three interlinked reservoirs—Poondi, Chembarabakkam, and Red Hills (Puzhal)—as a single integrated hydrological system. It uses inputs such as rainfall data, reservoir inflows, storage levels, gate positions, downstream river conditions, and tidal data to generate early-warning alerts and safe discharge recommendations.

This integrated approach enables authorities to anticipate flood risks before they materialise, regulate reservoir releases in a controlled manner, protect downstream communities, and optimise water storage during dry periods.

Designed to be scalable and adaptable, the platform can be extended to other dams and reservoirs across Tamil Nadu. With the commissioning of the IRMC, Canarys Automations reinforces its role in supporting state-led initiatives aimed at improving urban flood resilience and long-term water security.

The company plans to continue deploying similar technology-driven solutions, combining automation with AI-ML capabilities, across other Indian cities and urban centres in the coming years.

About Canarys Automations Limited

Canarys WRM represents a cutting-edge approach to water resource management, combining advanced technology with in-depth hydrological expertise. Our integrated solutions address the entire water management lifecycle, from monitoring and data acquisition to predictive analytics and automated control systems.

Our platforms are designed to operate in diverse environments, from urban flood zones to agricultural irrigation networks, providing decision-makers with accurate, real-time information and automated management capabilities that dramatically improve water resource efficiency and disaster preparedness.

Canarys is a trusted global leader in DevOps and AI-driven digital transformation, empowering enterprises across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, and eCommerce. With over 30 years of industry experience, a strong presence in the USA, India, and Singapore, and a team of 500+ solution experts, Canarys has successfully delivered transformative outcomes for 5,000+ global clients.

For further details, visit www.ecanarys.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861455/IRMC_Inauguration.jpg