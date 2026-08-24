TAT defines The Year of Transformation as Thailand's 2027 tourism direction

Four strategic moves target 5% tourism revenue growth and position Thailand as Asia's No.1 High-Value & Meaningful Destination

BANGKOK, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled "The Year of Transformation" as Thailand's strategic tourism direction for 2027, built around four strategic moves supporting "The Winning Goal 2027". TAT targets tourism revenue growth of at least 5% over 2026, a 60:40 visitor distribution between major and emerging destinations, and a place among Asia's top three destinations for traveller loyalty, working towards the goal of becoming "Asia's No.1 High-Value & Meaningful Destination".

TAT transforms Rajadamnern Stadium into a stage to unveil The Year of Transformation, the 2027 tourism direction built around four strategic moves targeting at least 5% tourism revenue growth, wider visitor distribution, stronger traveller loyalty, new growth engines, meaningful experiences, sustainability and deeper collaboration across Thailand’s tourism ecosystem.

The four strategic moves comprise Rebalance Market Portfolio, Shape Experience Platform, Build New Growth Engine, and Transform Together.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The Year of Transformation is a clear commitment to reshape Thai tourism around quality, value and long-term competitiveness. We've moved beyond volume alone, using Thailand's distinctive strengths to create experiences that earn traveller loyalty, distribute income more widely and generate sustainable value. Through these four Strategic Moves, TAT is sharpening the country's tourism ecosystem to innovate, compete and deliver a stronger future."

Presented at Rajadamnern Stadium under "The Ultimate Fight: Transform for the Win!", TAT's 2027 strategic direction used Thailand's historic Muay Thai arena to convey the need for the sector to adapt, sharpen its strategy and compete in a rapidly changing global environment. It also reflected TAT's shift from simply relying on established strengths to converting Thailand's advantages in wellness, culture, gastronomy, meaningful experiences and sustainability into greater market value and competitive advantage.

Rebalance Market Portfolio, the first move, will create a more balanced structure across markets, traveller segments and destinations while reducing reliance on any one market source or destination. TAT will strengthen domestic tourism as a core foundation and manage international markets through Retain to sustain growth while expanding quality segments and spending; Reshape to attract higher-value travellers through wellness, luxury, family and lifestyle experiences; and Recover to rebuild confidence through safety, convenience and value. New opportunities in Eastern Europe, Latin America and new origin cities will be supported by stronger air and multimodal connectivity.

Alongside this, TAT will refine its Segmentation Portfolio around Mainstream, Experience, High Value and Premium Travellers, with products shaped around motivations ranging from gastronomy, culture and nature to wellness, longevity, sport and luxury. At destination level, "The Link Plus" will match suitable markets and traveller segments with 19 priority areas, targeting a 10% increase in international arrivals to these destinations.

Shape Experience Platform, the second move, will strengthen the Amazing Thailand brand by shifting perceptions from a Value for Money Destination to a Meaningful Destination under "Healing is the New Luxury". TAT will introduce new characters "Nong Sukjai" and "Nong Rak Yim" to communicate Thai charm and build emotional connections with travellers. For the domestic market, "365 Thai Thiao Thai – Thiao Dai Thang Pi" (literally, "Thai people can travel domestically throughout all 365 days of the year") will be promoted through "Suk Thanti Thi Thiao Thai – Toem Mueang Thai Hai Jai Dai Heal" (literally, "Thai people can find instant happiness when travelling in Thailand and let their hearts heal").

TAT will also develop themed experiences reflecting each region's distinct identity, extend the UNESCO Thailand Network across 29 areas and more than 55 community tourism destinations, and build Signature Destination Branding, initially in Chiang Rai, Ubon Ratchathani, Songkhla, Trat and Samut Songkhram.

Build New Growth Engine, the third move, will convert Thailand's tourism strengths into new economic value through four Life Economy growth engines. Theme Product Experience will develop nine experience groups, led by the early-2027 launch of "Unseen Luxperience 2027" for Premium Travellers, combining hidden gems with private and exclusive experiences rooted in Thai textiles, gems and jewellery, Thai massage and Muay Thai, with a special guest joining the unveiling. Well-being Tourism will position Thailand as a Global Health & Healing Destination through Medical Excellence, Science-Based Wellness and Science-Based Local Wisdom, helping travellers Heal Better, Live Longer and Feel Better.

Festival Economy will position Thailand as a year-round events destination under "365 Days of Celebration", spanning World & International Events, Pride, music festivals such as S2O, Wonderfruit and Tomorrowland, art and design, sport and adventure. TAT will elevate the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession, Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Procession and Sakon Nakhon Christmas Star Parade — towards "Must-Experience in Thailand" status. Future Sustainability will expand sustainable tourism destination prototypes to Nan and Wellness Valley areas, extend the CF Hotel low-carbon network and encourage wider use of the Sustainable Development Goals' (SDGs) assessment framework.

Transform Together, the fourth move, reflects TAT's evolving role from Tourism Promoter to Tourism Ecosystem Orchestrator, connecting traveller demand with partners across the wider Visitor Economy to develop higher-value products, services and experiences. This approach recognises tourism as an ecosystem extending beyond leisure travel into wellness, sport, festivals and other special-interest journeys, with growth requiring stronger collaboration across the public and private sectors.

Through Tourism Value Intelligence, TAT will analyse visitor and tourism revenue data, supported by 45 domestic offices, two coordination centres and 29 overseas offices. A TAT-supported tourism leadership programme, now under development, will strengthen industry capability and collaboration, while support for start-ups, technology and AI will improve the traveller journey.

TAT's 2027 direction is designed to strengthen Thailand's competitiveness as it advances towards Asia's No.1 High-Value & Meaningful Destination status. TAT will work across the tourism sector guided by four principles: integrity to build trust, safety to strengthen confidence, quality to create lasting impressions, and experiences that inspire visitors to return. TAT aims to generate higher-quality growth, spread tourism income more widely and strengthen community benefits, carrying the spirit of "Transform Together, Win Together" into the next phase of Amazing Thailand.