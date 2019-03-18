Tata Communications honored by Frost & Sullivan for creating robust IZO™ Cloud Enablement Platform

Through its IZO™ cloud enablement platform, Tata Communications has integrated multiple, popular infrastructures, hypervisors, and operating systems for management into a single, streamlined platform. Within that single view, the company addresses some of the most critical business challenges today through the integration of services higher up in the stack that offer significant value to its customers.

"Tata Communications' continues to focus on providing a better customer experience through its product offerings," said Karyn Price, Senior Industry Analyst for Cloud Computing at Frost & Sullivan. "The company is demonstrating this through its continued strategy to add value-added services such as security, automation and standardization to its IZO™ cloud enablement platform to enable digital transformation for its customers as well as efforts to drive speed and delivery to achieve a unified user experience – this has resulted in a strong, positive experience for its customer."

The company's hybrid cloud platform supports a set of standard APIs that make it easy to integrate or migrate workloads, or to split applications and workloads into a hybrid configuration among a variety of infrastructures. It also provides business management features, including showback/chargeback by department, resource allocation, usage monitoring and metrics, and user profile management. An embedded workflow engine provides service level agreement (SLA) management; as well as third-party application integration and key IT infrastructure library (ITIL) services such as incident management. A customer-facing self-service portal facilitates the self-service delivery of approved applications and services to both internal customers and partners.

In addition, comprehensive security features are integrated directly into the platform to help customers meet their IT security requirements. These features incorporate a homegrown threat intelligence platform using big data and artificial intelligence capabilities, which is an integral part of the company's global Cyber Security Response Centers (CSRC). The CSRC footprint currently covers India, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, with expansion plans in the US and Europe.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is a leading global digital infrastructure provider that powers today's fast growing digital economy.

The company's customers represent 300 of the Fortune 500 whose digital transformation journeys are enabled by its portfolio of integrated, globally managed services that deliver local customer experiences. Through its network, cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration and security services, Tata Communications carries around 30% of the world's internet routes and connects businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants and 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers.

The company's capabilities are underpinned by its global network. It is the world's largest wholly owned subsea fibre backbone and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 240 countries and territories.

Tata Communications Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India and is present in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

www.tatacommunications.com

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks of Tata Sons Limited in certain countries. IZO is a trademark of Tata Communications in certain countries. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan