Tata Communications Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Excellence in Next-gen Connectivity and Unified Communications

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan announces Tata Communications, the global communications technology (commtech) player as a recipient of multiple awards for its excellence in connectivity and communication solutions for enterprises. Tata Communications was honored with the following:

Commtech player receives four Indian Service Provider Company of the Year Awards for its enterprise solutions

2023 Indian SD-WAN Service Provider Company of the Year Award

2023 Indian Unified Communications Service Provider Company of the Year Award

2023 Indian Cloud Interconnect Service Provider Company of the Year Award

2023 Indian Managed Multi-Cloud Connect Service Provider Company of the Year Award

Tata Communications has demonstrated leadership through continual product innovation, customer service excellence, sterling reputation, and customer-centric framework, leading to its coveted preferred-partner status.

Tata Communications' IZO™ SDWAN is a platform-based managed service that enables the entire SDWAN lifecycle of businesses. With its differentiated offering, Tata Communications implements SDWAN with the power of AI, automation, and enhanced security, thereby futureproofing the secure network transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, Tata Communications managed secure access service edge (SASE) portfolio allows enterprises to choose and integrate the best-fit SDWAN and secure service edge (SSE) technology or opt for a single stack of these technologies aligned with their requirements.

Tata Communications GlobalRapide solution is an end-to-end, managed unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) that enables enterprises to deliver digitally advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaboration experiences to employees.

The company's broad multi-cloud portfolio brings all enterprise workloads onto a single pane while giving each workload the flexibility to run on different platforms, such as public cloud, managed hosting, private cloud, or cloud container services. Among them, Tata Communications' IZO™ Multi Cloud Connect enables customers to manage end-to-end connectivity from the branch to the digital hub to the cloud, guaranteeing predictable performance through utilization reports and threshold alerts. Customers can benefit from quick and easy cloud connectivity in minutes, a dependable application experience, and a reduction in cloud egress cost.

Benoy Chandrashekaran, vice president and business head of ICT, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Tata Communications, as a cloud solution and managed service partner, addresses all challenges in its end-to-end cloud transformation journey, including application assessment, cloud strategy and roadmap, cloud migration, hybrid cloud management, cloud cost management, security, and compliance requirements. With a legacy of market leadership, the company's compelling value proposition underpins its sustained success."

"Tata Communications pioneers the art of enhancing offerings based on the changing requirements of global businesses, establishing itself as a trusted partner in implementing an organization's digital communications platform, whether in terms of integration with legacy systems or implementing new solutions from scratch. Its innovative solutions streamline network management, simplify operations, and reduce costs," added Riana Barnard, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"We are honoured to receive the prestigious recognitions from Frost & Sullivan," said Arijit Bonnerjee, Vice President and Head of India Region at Tata Communications. "The awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of delivering best-in-class platforms and solutions and exceeding customer expectations. We intend to keep raising the bar with a digital fabric of solutions for businesses, empowering them to thrive in a hyperconnected world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

