Tata Consumer Products Collaborates with CSIR-NIIST to Advance Science-Backed Food and Beverage Innovations

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), the consumer products company, today formalized the transfer of select indigenously developed food and nutrition-focused technologies from Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), aimed at advancing national objectives in health, nutrition, and food security. Reinforcing its commitment to science-led innovation and staying ahead of evolving consumer needs, this collaboration underscores Tata Consumer Product's continued efforts to translate cutting-edge scientific research into scalable applications. The partnership aligns with the Government of India's priorities to promote the translation of scientific research into real-world solutions, strengthening domestic innovations and supporting public-health priorities.

Dignitaries present (L–R) — Vikas Gupta, Global Head – R&D, Tata Consumer Products; Dr. (Mrs) N. Kalaiselvi, Hon’ble Secretary, DSIR & Director General, CSIR; Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram

1. Smarter Rice Technology

CSIR–NIIST has developed an advanced formulation technology for nutritionally enhanced 'Smarter Rice', designed to deliver higher protein content, a lower glycaemic index (GI), and improved micronutrient availability while retaining the familiarity of everyday rice consumption. Through this technology transfer, Tata Consumer Products aims to explore large–scale deployment and future consumer applications that support healthier diets and address emerging nutritional needs.

2. Coffee Crema Technology

The partnership also includes the transfer of CSIR-NIIST's indigenous coffee crema technology, which enhances crema stability and improves the sensory experience of brewed coffee. This innovation offers potential benefits for Tata Consumer Product's coffee portfolio, allowing for improved texture, aroma retention, and a premium consumer experience across beverage formats.

3. Low-Sodium Salt Innovation

Working towards Tata Consumer Products' endeavour to address health and wellness consumer trends and drive science-led innovation in the salt category, Tata Consumer Products and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) will jointly undertake sponsored research to develop application pathways that enable consumers to reduce sodium intake without compromising flavor, supporting India's long-term public health objectives.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Global Head of R&D for Tata Consumer Products, said, "At Tata Consumer Products, we believe the future of food lies in responsible innovation that can improve everyday nutrition at scale. Our collaboration with CSIR–NIIST reflects a shared commitment to translating research into practical solutions that address key health and nutrition needs in India.

The designer rice innovation marks an important step in reimagining a staple food in a way that fits seamlessly into existing consumer habits, while supporting better nutrition and overall well-being. Similarly, the coffee crema technology reinforces our focus on enhancing product quality and consumer experience through homegrown innovation. Our work on low-sodium salt formulations aligns with our long-term commitment to enabling healthier choices without compromising on taste, an essential factor for sustained adoption and positive public health outcomes.

Together, these initiatives highlight our belief that science-led partnerships, when thoughtfully brought to market, can strengthen India's food ecosystem and create meaningful, long-term value for consumers and the nation."

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, said, "CSIR–NIIST is pleased to collaborate with Tata Consumer Products in advancing the societal impact of indigenous technologies. This partnership underscores the Institute's mandate to translate laboratory output into solutions that contribute to national priorities in nutrition, wellness, and industrial competitiveness."

For more information on the Company, please visit our website www.tataconsumer.com

