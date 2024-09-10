Tata Electronics Private Limited and ASMPT Singapore announce a strategic partnership to strengthen the Semiconductor Supply Chain ecosystem in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards accelerating its readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam, Tata Electronics signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ASMPT Singapore to collaborate on establishing semiconductor assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions.

Through this partnership, Tata Electronics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) and ASMPT, a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics, will collaborate with Tata Electronics for workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and, integrated system packaging. This partnership shall also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

Dr. Randhir Thakur, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Electronics, said, "We have a bold vision to establish India as a leading electronics manufacturing hub by offering integrated solutions across the electronics manufacturing value chain to global customers seeking a resilient supply chain. This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country."

Mr. Robin Ng, Group CEO, ASMPT added, "We are excited to partner with Tata Electronics to realize their vision of establishing a global electronics supply chain in India. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive significant progress in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration will not only propel technological innovation but also cultivate the talent required for sustained future growth."

Recently, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for two Tata Electronics facilities, including a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility in Jagiroad, Assam. With an investment outlay of INR 1,18,000 crores, Tata Electronics is set to generate nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. This vision was ignited by our Chairman, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, whose foresight, dedication, and passion have not only fostered a business but have also paved the way for community transformation.

ASMPT's continuous investment in R&D also helps provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality. These help to address critical requirements and to shape a bright & sustainable future for customers, employees, investors, partners and society.

About Tata Electronics Private Limited

Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent global player in the electronics manufacturing industry, boasting growing capabilities in Electronics Manufacturing Services, Semiconductor Assembly & Test, Semiconductor Foundry, and Design Services. Established in 2020 as a new initiative of the Tata Group, the company aims to enhance its global customer service through integrated offerings across a trusted electronics and semiconductor value chain. With a rapidly expanding workforce, the company currently employs over 45,000 individuals and has significant operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, India. Tata Electronics is committed to creating a socio-economic footprint by employing a large number of women in its workforce and actively supporting local communities through initiatives in healthcare, hygiene, and education.

About ASMPT

ASMPT is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT's offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality. ASMPT is also a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium.

ASMPT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX stock code:0522) and is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng TECH Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and the Hang Seng Hong Kong 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com.