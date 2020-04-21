Tata Elxsi Delivers Another Steady Quarter With a 3.6% Revenue Growth and 7.5% PBT Growth QoQ

BANGALORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi (BSE: 500408) (NSE: TATAELXSI), among the world's leading providers of design-led technology services, announced its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights & Recognitions for Q4 FY20:

Revenue from operations at ₨ 4388.9 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ, 8.3% YoY

Growth across both key divisions

EPD grew by 4.1% QoQ, 10.6% YoY



IDV grew by 7.6% QoQ, 5.4% YoY

Media & Communication vertical grew by 8.6% QoQ, 25.5% YoY

Tata Elxsi won the coveted IF Design Award 2019 for the design concept of Mixed Reality (MR) Based Smart Assistive Wearable Devices

The company reported growth in both the key divisions - Embedded Product Design (EPD) and Industrial Design & Visualization (IDV) in the financial quarter ending Dec 31, 2019.

Within EPD, the growth was driven by Media & Communications vertical with 8.6% growth QoQ. Transportation vertical was flat showing initial signs of Covid-19 impact. Healthcare delivered another steady quarter.

"We delivered another quarter of steady performance despite the current global situation. The performance was aided by key wins in OTT video, broadband technology and digital transformation in the Media & Communications space, Regulatory compliance and new product development in the Healthcare vertical and connected car and infotainment programs in the automotive segment. We also added key customers in the rail and off-road segments, aiding the diversification into adjacent segments," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Elxsi.

