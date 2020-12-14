Tata Elxsi recognized among the best of Premium Engineering Service Providers by Zinnov Zones 2020 Survey

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a world-leading design and technology services company, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked in the 'Leadership Zone' across multiple sectors in the latest 'Zinnov Zones 2020 Report'. Zinnov is a global research, consulting, and advisory company with core expertise in product engineering and digital transformation.

The report has recognized Tata Elxsi's Expansive and Established ER&D services and maintained its rating in the Leadership zone through its significant contribution to the Automotive and Media & Communications industries. With three decades of experience in providing product design, technology development, testing, and systems integration services, Tata Elxsi has an unparalleled depth of industry expertise in each of these segments.

The report accredited Tata Elxsi as an established niche player in advanced technologies like Digital Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Semiconductors.

"Tata Elxsi has been recognized as a leader consistently for ER&D Services in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services assessment. The firm's established clientele and ability to scale in verticals such as automotive, media, and medical devices hold it in good stead. The firm has been at the forefront of enabling digital engineering for enterprises through its ADAS, in-vehicle connectivity, OTT, and AI offerings. Its investments in IP such as TE-Play, FalconEye, and Autonomai over the years are testimony to its strong focus on delivering digital engineering-led transformation for clientele," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

The Zinnov Zones report acknowledges the sharp growth in Medical Devices and Consumer Software practices at Tata Elxsi and rated it among the few companies that offer software services for Telemedicine.

In the transportation industry, the Zinnov Zones report recognized Tata Elxsi among the Top 5 ADAS service providers and its significant presence in the Telematics and Aerospace markets. The consulting company also rated Tata Elxsi's position among the Top 3 service providers for OTT and recognized it's offerings for SDN-NFV and Content Modernization Services.

Upon receiving these coveted recognitions, Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi, said, "We are pleased to be featured in the Zinnov Rankings yet again for our continuous endeavor in delivering best in class engineering and products. We view this leadership positioning as a validation of our work by our customers, as polled during the Zinnov Zones global survey, for delivering innovative solutions at the highest levels of quality that create strategic impact to their businesses."

About Zinnov Zones

Zinnov Zones for ER&D services is an annual rating from global management consulting firm Zinnov which caters to ER&D service providers and helps understand ongoing transformation resulting from changing priorities and align market positioning accordingly. The report has an enhanced focus on digital engineering and covers areas such as ER&D spending, vertical-focused digital engineering spending and capabilities, and the market addressed by service providers.

About Tata Elxsi ( www.tataelxsi.com)

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group. Tata Elxsi works with leading automotive, consumer electronics, media & entertainment providers and operators to develop innovative products, services, and applications that create consumer delight, loyalty, and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 30 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in transportation, media, communications, healthcare engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence, and offshore development centers in India.

Media Contact:

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communications

+91 80 2297 9123

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Elxsi