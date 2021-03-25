Tata Power-DDL partners with SUN Mobility to set up a network of Swap Points™ in New Delhi

In collaboration with Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture of Tata Power and Govt. of NCT of Delhi, SUN Mobility launched the first Swap Point ™ with two Quick Interchange Stations, to serve the growing demand of EVs in the Azadpur area, one of the busiest marketplaces of the capital. The stations were inaugurated by Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Delhi. Given the volume of electric two and three-wheelers in the area, the partnership aims at setting up a broad network of battery swapping infrastructure that makes swapping accessible to customers at the same scale and ease as conventional refueling.

Commenting on this partnership, Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said, "Tata Power-DDL is happy to join hands with SUN Mobility for setting up a network of battery swap points in the national capital. We are committed to a clean and pollution free Delhi and believe we can power the 'Switch Delhi' campaign in a big way in order to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India. Together, we will accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, in this Megapolis with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, especially in the mass category of cars, two-wheelers, public/shared transport vehicles and good carriers."

By creating a vast network of Swap Points™ across Delhi, SUN Mobility and Tata Power-DDL are supporting the capital's "Switch Delhi" campaign via affordable, low-cost electric 2 and 3-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get limitless range for its drivers and support the growing eco-friendly economy.

At the inauguration ceremony, Jasmine Shah Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Delhi, said, "This initiative is perfectly in line with the CM's vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India. We are very clear that zero emissions is the future, and it's nice to see private players like SUN Mobility and Tata Power-DDL matching the Govt's ambition, with such innovative models, such as battery swapping, to help make this a reality."

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Goel, Co-Founder & Executive Director, SUN Mobility, said, "Delhi Government's innovative EV policy and 'Switch Delhi' campaign is leading the country in its endeavor to accelerate mass EV adoption. We look forward to working with Tata Power-DDL, India's leading power distribution utility, to set up our cutting-edge energy infrastructure platform that makes EV's affordable, accessible and range anxiety-free, for a pollution-free future."

About Tata Power-DDL:

Tata Power Delhi Distribution is a leading power distribution company which distributes electricity to a populace of over seven million in North Delhi. The company has transformed the power distribution scene in the capital city with a record reduction in AT&C Losses and advanced technology adoption across verticals. It is a Public Private Partnership, Joint Venture Company, between Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

About SUN Mobility:

SUN Mobility is a global leader in providing energy mobility solutions and services to the transportation sector enabling electric vehicles to be refueled in a faster, cheaper and more convenient way; thereby, making mass migration to a sustainable, pollution-free future possible.

Founded in 2017, it is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group, pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is led by Chetan Maini, previously founder of Reva now Mahindra Electric, and Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group, two of India's leaders in the new energy economy. The organization is working with fleet operators, shared mobility providers, cities and automotive OEMs across all platforms including 2/3 wheelers and buses to challenge the status quo with an economical, scalable, and smarter way forward.

SUN Mobility's open architecture energy infrastructure solution combines Plug n Play EV docks, Smart Batteries, Quick Interchange Stations installed at a wide network of Swap Points™, all linked to a Smart Network. The company has successfully deployed 54 Swap Points™ in 14 cities in India, resulting in 340K rides and powering 6 million kms in the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.sunmobility.com.

