Tata Power, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and International Growth Centre (IGC) launches Energy Insights and innovation lab to accelerate India's clean energy transition

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Power, one of India's largest vertically integrated power companies, has launched the Energy Insights & Innovation Lab (EIIL) today at its Mumbai based headquarters. This strategic research initiative is designed to harness cutting-edge research, data and experimentation to support India's clean energy transition while improving the quality, reliability, and affordability of electricity services for consumers across India.

Dr. Jonathan Leape, Executive Director IGC, HM Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power

The EIIL is a collaboration with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and the International Growth Centre (IGC), a global research centre based at LSE. The Lab aims to address pressing challenges in India's power sector. These range from managing peak electricity demand to enabling deeper renewable energy integration in a way that is reliable, affordable, and aligned with India's net-zero goals.

The Lab was inaugurated by Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power; Prof. Robin Burgess, Professor of Economics and Director of IGC and EEE Research Program, LSE; Dr. Jonathan Leape, Executive Director, IGC in the august presence of HM Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India. Also, present at the ceremony, Dr. Chetan Ghate, Professor, ISI and IGC ISGH.

The inaugural ceremony also marked the signing of an MoU between Tata Power, LSE and IGC to co-develop scalable solutions for the power sector through evidence-based approaches and global best practices.

System-level modelling + consumer-level insight

The Lab will leverage consumer behavioural science, data analytics, and energy systems modelling to test practical solutions at scale. It will focus on applied pilots that use smart meter and IoT data to improve demand-side management and grid resilience.

The initiative will explore how advanced analytics, and behavioural insights can help shift or smooth peak electricity demand in urban households, reducing stress on local networks while maintaining consumer comfort.

The partnership aims to expand the Lab into a full-scale innovation hub with enhanced funding, institutional partnerships, and a broader mandate - including support in tariff designing for regulatory approvals, consumer flexibility, distributed renewables, and energy equity.

