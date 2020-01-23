TATA Projects to Execute Bio Ethanol Project for Reducing Agri Waste Burning

BPCL's order is for its 2G Bio Ethanol Project at Bargarh, Odisha. The proposed production capacity of this plant is 100 KL per day of Second Generation Ethanol. This project is significant since the Government of India is encouraging production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues to provide additional sources of remuneration to farmers. It will assist in addressing growing environmental concerns and supporting the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program. In addition to reducing environmental pollution due to burning of agricultural waste, the project will enhance the nation's energy security.

Once complete, this BPCL 2G Bio Ethanol Project will produce fuel grade ethanol meeting specifications as per IS 15464:2004, using domestic agro based lingo-cellulosic feedstock. Rice straw shall be the design feedstock while Maize stalk will be the check case.

Mr. Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - TATA Projects Ltd, said, "As a leading engineering & technology company, we have a specialised division that executes construction of environmentally beneficial and challenging projects. Hence, we seek to undertake projects that improve the lives of communities and support national developmental objectives at the same time. TATA Projects has delivered projects On-Time using world-class management techniques with uncompromising standards of safety and ecological responsibility."

The other three orders pertain to HRRL's upcoming green-field Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex set up in Rajasthan.

As part of first HRRL order, TATA Projects has bagged work for the coveted Crude Distillation Unit and Vacuum Distillation Unit (CDU-VDU); first package of the 9.0 MMTPA refinery complex. Other packages in the unit are Hot Well Off Gas Treatment Unit (HWOG), Saturated LPG Treating Unit and Saturated Fuel Gas Treating Unit. This unit shall be designed for processing - 9.9 MMTPA.

The Second HRRL order is for 2nd package of Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) with Unsaturated LPG Treating Unit. The Delayed Coker Unit is designed to process 2.4 MMTPA or 300,000 kg/hr of mixed feed consisting of vacuum residue from the upstream distillation units and clarified oil from the Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU).

Third HRRL order is for Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Unit and Refinery - capacity of VGO HDT is 3.5 MMTPA. The main objective of the unit is to produce hydro treated vacuum gas oil having desired level of hydrogen, low sulphur and low nitrogen for various design feed cases.

Speaking about these prestigious orders, Mr. Satyanarayana K, COO - Industrial Systems, TATA Projects Ltd, added, "We are delighted to secure and execute these mega projects of national importance. These projects are testimony to our expertise and vast experience in executing similar projects on time. Energy is an area wherein every country needs to focus since it directly affects the economic growth and welfare of citizens. As a company, we are certain that these projects will further strengthen India's energy security while providing an impetus to national development."

TATA Projects strives to simplify complexity and create world-class projects on time by leveraging its understanding of technology, advanced construction practices and engineering expertise.

About TATA Projects Limited

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

