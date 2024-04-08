Tata Realty & Infrastructure elevates workplace wellness by securing First-Ever Platinum Level WELL Core Certification in India

Ramanujan Intellion Park Achieves Highest Level of Healthy Building Certification under WELL v2, Leading the Way for Healthy Workspaces

MUMBAI, India , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.'s (TRIL) Intellion offices announced today that its two major buildings in its commercial portfolio have achieved the prestigious WELL Core certifications by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Participating WELL at scale, TRIL has achieved WELL designations across its entire portfolio including WELL Pre-certification for seven buildings, WELL Health-Safety Rating for three buildings. At the forefront of all WELL achievements is Ramanujan Intellion Park, Chennai campus that has been awarded the Platinum level WELL Core Certification. The outstanding WELL Core Certification was awarded through IWBI's WELL v2, the latest version of the WELL Building Standard, the world is leading framework to design, build and operate healthy places. Notably, they stand as the first buildings in the country to attain this highest level of WELL Certification, among the top 100projects globally with this distinction

WELL is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people's health and well-being through the buildings where we live, work, learn, and play. These achievements signify TRIL's dedication to occupant's well-being and paves the way for future certification across the entire park.

Ramanujan Intellion Park is a 4.7 mn sqft. IT/ITeS campus in Chennai with an integrated Taj Wellington Mews (112 key serviced apartments and a 1500 seater convention center). The campus also has a 4.6-acre green and pedestrian-friendly podium-style development with over 45000 employees across 38 companies. Ramanujan Intellion Park is also the first campus in India to be IFC EDGE zero carbon campus.

TATA Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.'s commitment to WELL extends beyond Ramanujan Intellion Park. TRIL is among the global leaders to participate WELL at scale, applying health-focused strategies across its entire commercial portfolio. Both Intellion Parks in Mumbai and Gurugram have secured WELL Gold Precertification, demonstrating their consistent dedication to creating healthy and productive work environments. Additionally, to ensure occupant health and safety within workplaces, Intellion Edge, Gurugram and Intellion Square, Mumbai have already successfully achieved the WELL Health & Safety Rating from IWBI, a program that validates and rewards excellence in operational policies and procedures to advance occupant health and safety, and advance building's long-term resilience.

Created through seven years of rigorous research and development working with leading physicians, scientists, and industry professionals, WELL is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research. Ramanujan Intellion park earned the distinction based on ten categories of building performance—Air, Water, Light, Nourishment, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community —and achieved a WELL Core Certification at the Platinum level. IWBI is the leading authority for transforming health and well-being with its people-first approach to buildings, organizations and communities.

"We are honoured to be the first in India to receive the Platinum level of WELL Core Certification. This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of our occupants. While we celebrate this achievement, we are also dedicated to extending our efforts across all our assets, ensuring that our Intellion Parks in Mumbai and Gurugram provide healthy and productive work environments with WELL Gold Pre-certification. As we continue to prioritize sustainability and human-centric design, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating spaces that inspire and nurture well-being." said Mr. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO at Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

TRIL goes beyond the mandatory standards to achieve these impressive distinctions. Here's a glimpse into their meticulous approach:

Superior Air Quality: MERV 13 filters, UV lamps in air handling units, and low-VOC materials minimize organic gasses, creating a healthier breathing environment.

Exceptional Drinking Water Quality: Rigorous testing and management practices ensure all drinking water sources meet stringent quality thresholds specified by the WELL Building Standard.

Mold Prevention: A mold and moisture monitoring and management plan is implemented to address any potential issues on-site

Focus on Health & Wellness: Nutritional education programs and activities actively promote healthy habits and a holistic lifestyle.

Promoting Movement: Aesthetically designed staircases with clear signage and artwork create an inviting atmosphere, encouraging the use of stairs and physical activity throughout the workday.

Optimized Acoustics: Passing reverberation time testing specified by WELL ensures comfortable sound levels within various spaces for a focused and productive work environment.

"By achieving Platinum level WELL Core Certification for its Ramanujan Intellion Park in the Chennai campus, Tata Realty and Infrastructure demonstrates leadership in advancing health and well-being at workplaces," said Prateek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer at IWBI. "Its approach to workplace wellness through the WELL at scale pathway sets an example to transform the healthy building market and models an optimal strategy for other real estate owners and operators to emulate in India."

All IWBI-certified projects prioritize occupant health, making a significant positive impact. They are a performance-based robust global standard that awards best practices focusing on occupant well-being. Hence, this accomplishment is even more remarkable for Tata Realty considering Only ~100 projects globally, out of a 74,000 locations worldwide using WELL strategies to advance occupant well-being have achieved WELL Core Certification at the Platinum level.

WELL is grounded in evidence-based research that explores the connection between the buildings where we spend approximately 90 percent of our time, and the health and well-being impacts on the people inside these buildings. To be awarded WELL Core Certification by IWBI, TRIL underwent rigorous testing and a final evaluation carried out by third parties to ensure it met all WELL Core Certified [certification level] performance requirements.

About TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.

TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons and one of the leading real estate development companies in India with an extensive portfolio of over 50 projects across 15 cities. With an agenda of dispensing intelligent, collaborative, and dynamic projects, TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited has developed ~17.6 mn. Sq. ft. of commercial projects and has ~16.7 mn. sq. ft. of projects under development & planning.

Keeping with the Tata philosophy of leadership in sectors of national economic significance, TATA Realty and Infrastructure Limited was set up to identify the most promising opportunities for growth in the Indian real estate and infrastructure arena. TRIL is currently focused on long-term infrastructure projects of national significance, as well as mixed-use projects in the real estate sector. As is with all Tata companies, the selection of projects is a specialized process, with the eventual selection list scoring high not only on business objectives but also on the guiding Tata values and policies. Tata is one of India's largest conglomerates, with annual revenue of over $100 billion, and 107 operating companies in seven business sectors, employing over 1 Million people worldwide.

